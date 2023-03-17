‘The Mandalorian’ Is the Most Inconsistent ‘Star Wars’ Series Ever Made

Disney has garnered a lot of praise for Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, but there’s one problem with the Star Wars series that the company never can get quite right. The series is far from consistent, and in some ways, this hurts the show far worse.

Every week, fans wait eagerly for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu to see what the next chapter of their story will bring. Some weeks, the story goes to exciting places with a long runtime, while other weeks, the episode is quick and right to the point, leaving fans wishing there was room for more.

In Season 3, the runtime for the series will be all over the place, and that’s not great. Starting Season 3, Lucasfilm launched the season with an episode of barely 35 minutes, leaving fans wishing they could see more of Din Djarin. The second episode made it up with a longer episode, and now the third one is the longest in the series. Sadly, Episode 4 of Season 3 will disappoint fans.

According to one reliable insider, the episode will be just a few longer than the average Bad Batch episode, with a runtime of around 30 minutes. Since the runtime includes credits, fans will be getting an episode that is barely over 25 minutes long, meaning that there won’t be a lot of wiggle room for Mando’s journey in the following episode:

The Mandalorian EP 4 – 30 min 39 seconds TBB EP 14 – 26 min 25 seconds

Some fans might shrug at this announcement and have faith in the project, but that doesn’t mean The Mandalorian isn’t failing to meet basic standards. It’s no secret that Din Djarin’s series is the most expensive project for Lucasfilm. With such a big budget, it’s clear that the series has some problems with the budget as the series can’t do every action scene like the movies as they rely on The Volume, Disney’s revolutionary visual effects stage.

Andor proved to fans that shooting on location can immensely help with the visuals and make things feel authentic, while other series like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi struggled to have the same quality with their CGI. It’s possible that the budget for the series only looks so good because the team had to cut corners, which means that certain scenes from the series had to be removed, which is why some episodes are wildly longer than others.

Most Star Wars series have a somewhat consistent runtime, but The Mandalorian‘s runtime can be all over the place. For all we know, this next season might continue to have episodes ranging from 30 minutes to close to an hour with no rhyme or reason as to what to expect. Fans have grown tired of the inconsistent runtime, but it doesn’t seem that The Mandalorian will change its runtime anytime soon.

