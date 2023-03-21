‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Reportedly Bringing Yet Another Animated Mandalorian to Live-Action

Will fans see another cameo in The Mandalorian?

Season 1 of The Mandalorian was a fantastic standalone Star Wars series. Completely original characters and situations that were so engaging that it really swept the fandom, restoring hope in the entire franchise. Naturally, the second season would need to introduce new characters and situations or old characters in a new setting, which it did wonderfully. Now, rumor has it that even more familiar characters from Star Wars will be making an appearance in Season 3.

One of the biggest strengths of the characters introduced to live-action in The Mandalorian and even The Book of Boba Fett is an added depth. Characters like Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton) were already well-loved fixtures of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, but notwithstanding that popularity, there was only so far that each series could carry them.

The live-action versions of both Ahsoka (Dawson) and Bane (Burton) were both older representations than audiences had seen and carried themselves differently, but that wasn’t it. Ahsoka (Dawson), by the time of The Mandalorian, was the sole survivor of her peers from before the purge. She was somber, serious, and wise, helping Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself) on their journey. There was even a spark of hope in the character during The Book of Boba Fett as she witnessed the rebirth of the Jedi with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Cad Bane (Burton) didn’t seem to have grown much since the Clone Wars, but it was interesting to see his progression as well, from an energetic, one-step-ahead bounty hunter, to a grizzled, old, hired gun. These two weren’t the only Clone Wars characters carried over, however. One of the most significant examples of growth and character development has to be Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The character has seen immense growth even in just the first three episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3!

With such a successful record of integration, it would only be natural that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni would want to keep the ball rolling, and if this latest report is to be believed, they plan to do just that. The Direct reported on a recent rumor that one more Rebels Mandalorian will be making the jump to live-action. According to the rumor, Clone War veteran and Mandalorian Fenn Rau (Kevin McKidd) may be introduced in the third season of The Mandalorian.

These rumors were only fueled further by the reported appearance of McKidd on the set of The Mandalorian, indicating that the voice actor may be following in Sackhoff’s footsteps in playing his character in live-action as well. While still unconfirmed, it would not be outside the realm of possibility. The Mandalorian Season 3 has been setting up a large reunion of Mandalorians, and audiences have already seen Mandalore and its surrounding planets. Could the guardian of Concord Dawn be on his way back?

Whether or not he shows up, fans will be able to catch all the action on The Mandalorian, Season 3 on Disney+, which is currently streaming, with new episodes every Wednesday. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

