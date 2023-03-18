‘The Mandalorian’ Creators Drop HUGE Detail About Grogu’s Future In ‘Star Wars’

While we know that Grogu’s future in Star Wars isn’t preordained, it’s fair to say that our little green friend has a very long life ahead of them. And though Star Wars is no stranger to killing off beloved characters (even if it does end up bringing nearly all of them back from the dead at some point), it’s hard to image Grogu will ever be one of them.

As such, it’s very unlikely he will ever become one with the Force — at least not anytime soon. While it seemed Star Wars had “removed” Grogu/Baby Yoda/the Child in The Mandalorian Season 2, he returned in The Book of Boba Fett (2021) the following year.

Related: Here’s How ‘The Mandalorian’ Could Do a Major Time Jump

Now, he’s already back with Din Djarin/the Mandalorian in The Mandalorian Season 3, so it’s safe to say that he isn’t going anywhere. He’s also a youngling, and with no Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in sight, we think he’s pretty safe (as safe as one who’s wanted by Imperial forces can be, of course)!

So it’s reasonable to suggest that Grogu’s future in Star Wars will be a long one — more so than most, in fact, when you consider that his (unnamed) species can live for many centuries, as Yoda died at the ripe old age of 900 years’ old. And now, The Mandalorian (2019) creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have actually confirmed this.

Related: All 12 Main Characters From ‘Star Wars’ Mando-Verse Ranked From Worst to Best

In an interview with StarWars.com about The Mandalorian Season 3, Filoni and Favreau talked about the problem with giving Grogu his name, which was revealed by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the Season 2 episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi”. Up until that point, he was known by fans as “Baby Yoda”, however, renaming him apparently wasn’t that simple.

“Mando, at first, reacted like the audience,” Filoni said. “‘Grogu? That’s strange.’ But when he says it, Grogu looks at him. And I always related to that too when I have a dog and the dog starts to learn its name. You say its name, it looks at you, it’s the most heart-warming thing.”

Then Favreau explained the reasoning behind the name, saying:

“It’s not a cute little name and then, you know, he’s as old as Yoda and he still has a weird, cute name, ‘Sparky.’ You know you don’t want to be ‘Sparky’ and be like 600 years old. It was also hard because no matter what we named him, it wasn’t going to be — it couldn’t be — Baby Yoda.”

Whether he intended to or not, Favreau seems to seal Grogu’s future in Star Wars, as the character’s long future in the franchise was taken into account in the choosing of his name.

Where the next six or so centuries will find the character remains to be seen, though many expect that The Mandalorian will eventually tie into the Sequel Trilogy, which, in turn, could explain Grogu’s whereabouts during those three films. With that said, the show would have to do a significant time jump in order to catch up. Is this the way..?

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Bo-Katan Before ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

Related: Where is Ahsoka During All Three ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to seeing Grogu’s future in Star Wars unfold? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!