‘Star Wars’ Fans Can Now Make Their Own Travel Biscuits From ‘The Mandalorian’

People often do their best to come up with food recipes inspired by some of their favorite properties, usually prepared for watch parties or other celebrations. Sometimes it takes an inventive mind to come up with the food, but Star Wars has now taken it upon itself to provide the recipe for a recently featured snack.

For those who are not caught up on The Mandalorian Season 3, this could be a time to look away, as there will be light spoilers for the episode about to be discussed.

The second to last episode (Chapter 19) featured the return of Dr. Pershing. Don’t worry; we won’t spoil the significance of the episode, only the plot details that pertain to this snack.

Pershing was introduced in the series’ first season as the doctor attempting to extract DNA from Grogu.

During Chapter 19, Dr. Pershing is on Coruscant as part of a rehabilitation program for Imperials, when he runs into a familiar face—Elia Kane. Kane also worked on Moff Gideon’s ship and is part of the same reform program reintroducing Imperials back into society.

Kane befriends Dr. Pershing and gifts him a box of yellow travel biscuits, though the gift has a darker ending.

Besides the dark nature of the snack, Star Wars has now gifted the world the recipe for these tasty Imperial treats on their social media pages. For those wondering how to make the yellow travel biscuits, you need the following:

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened, 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, 1 cup sugar, 1-1/2 tablespoons lemon zest, 2 teaspoons rose water, 1 egg, and 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

The directions for the recipe can be found via the bio on the Instagram page and in the above link via Twitter. We won’t reveal what the travel biscuits were used for in that episode, but they did look to be quite tasty. Don’t use a mind flayer on your friends after serving them these delicious treats.

We have to hand it to the Star Wars team for coming up with a clever promotion like this. Not that The Mandalorian needs much exposure, but this recipe can be used for anyone’s next watch party.

