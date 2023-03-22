We Now Know When ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Be Canceled

Amid the highly-anticipated release of The Mandalorian Season 3 and new episodes and new enemies coming to fans weekly, Star Wars creator Jon Favreau has revealed when the massive television series will come to end, and the answer is more surprising than you would think.

The Mandalorian blasted onto the small screen back in 2019 when The Walt Disney Company launched its streaming service, Disney+. Acting as a flagship show for the streamer, The Mandalorian was led by top-tier talent both on and off the camera. Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal brought the lone bounty hunter Din Djarin to life, and Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm darling Dave Filoni worked behind the scenes to make The Mandalorian one of the biggest TV shows on the planet.

Almost four years after its debut, The Mandalorian Season 3 is back on screens — running, rather oddly, parallel to Filoni’s own animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The third outing for The Mandalorian finds newly-reunited Din Djarin and Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) traversing the galaxy as the former searches to regain his right to call himself Mandalorian.

This, of course, leads the pair on a merry chase through the stars, where they eventually come across the self-exiled Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). As questions around the Darksaber, the Mandalorians, and even Mandalore itself bubble up like a Mythosaur waiting to strike, many are wondering just when The Mandalorian may come to an end.

Prior to The Mandalorian Season 3 releasing (after a long delay thanks to Pascal’s work on the HBO smash The Last of Us), rumors swirled that the popular Star Wars series would run through Season 4. But, then, just recently, Favreau claimed that there is no current end for The Mandalorian. This stands firm with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s return as the head of the Mouse House is seemingly putting money and effort into new and old favorites — The Mandalorian, after all, is one of Disney’s biggest vehicles and a dead cert winner in the eyes of fans and critics alike.

However, while the creator of The Mandalorian and the orchestrator of the larger “Mando-Verse” (which also includes The Book of Boba Fett and the soon-to-be-released Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano) has said that there is no planned end yet for Mando and Grogu, the Star Wars showrunner has indicated when The Mandalorian will be canceled.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Favreau said he loved to watch the characters develop over time and celebrated working with Dave Filoni. The Iron Man (2008) director also acknowledged how The Mandalorian loops into upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew — the shows are set in the same timeline around five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) in the era of the New Republic.

On when The Mandalorian would end or be canceled, Favreau gave a surprising answer. The director and screenwriter said (via Deadline):

“I don’t know what would make me not enjoy doing it, especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters. This feels like a really enjoyable moment. And I love this format of telling one chapter at a time and keeping the audience guessing, but also fulfilling certain expectations.”

Favreau’s answer here indicates that The Mandalorian‘s longevity is very much rooted in how long the viewers are engaging with it; that is, if the ratings were to drop or viewers began to lose interest in the story of Din Djarin and Grogu, then that could be when The Mandalorian wraps up.

The notion that the story can continue being told after The Mandalorian Season 3 and beyond also poses another question: would Pedro Pascal be the titular Mandalorian in the future? Pascal is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry thanks to his charismatic persona and title of the “Internet’s daddy,” as well as his role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, where he stars with Bella Ramsey (Ellie). This could mean that the high demand for the actor may put The Mandalorian in jeopardy.

Bo-Katan is right there, though.

For now, The Mandalorian is open-ended and could pave the way for an even tighter connection to the sequel trilogy, but Favreau’s comments here are the clearest fans have gotten surrounding when the iconic Star Wars series will end.

When do you think The Mandalorian will end? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Penn Pershing), and Ahmed Best (Kelleran Beq). Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows also star in undisclosed roles.