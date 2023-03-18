Rosario Dawson Revealed Ahsoka Is Returning Sooner Than Expected

Rosario Dawson might be on the same level as Tom Holland regarding spoilers. Granted, she might just be too excited about the projects she is in, which is endearing, but she could find herself in trouble with the Star Wars brass if she keeps revealing things too soon.

Dawson is set to return as Ahsoka Tano in her solo series, which is slated to be released sometime later this year, but the character might be returning to our lives a lot sooner than that.

Dawson was at the season premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 when she shared an image of a cosplayer that does a hybrid of Ashsoka and Wonder Woman. The actress shouted out the cosplayer with a caption that reads, “Doing my best @wondersoka impression this Wonder Woman Wednesday as I jones for the next ‘Mando’ episode…#thisistheway.”

While that might sound like Rosario Dawson is excited to see the next episode of the hit series, it could also mean she is excited for the next episode she will be in. Interestingly, the next episode slated for release from The Mandalorian has both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as writers.

Each time the pair write an episode, it usually concerns the grander Star Wars universe built by The Mandalorian or the Mando-Verse. Dave Filoni also created Ahsola for Clone Wars, so it stands to reason that he would want to write her parts for The Mandalorian.

Now, anyone who has seen The Mandalorian would not be shocked that Rosario Dawson would reappear, but this is quite soon for her to return.

We would have bet Dawson would have returned for some final fight in the huge season finale, but we are certainly happy that the actress is being asked back so soon. Her role reprisal might also be setting up her solo series, which could also be coming out in the next few months.

Either way, fans will undoubtedly be happy to see Ahsoka Tano return to the world of The Mandalorian. Ahsoka may have preached the way of the Jedi and criticized Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) connection to Grogu, but she might also have a connection to the pair now.

The Mandalorian Chapter 20 is set to release on March 22, and we will all get to see if Ahsoka Tano’s life will once again be intertwined with that of Din and Grogu.

