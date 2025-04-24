Jon Favreau Speaks Out on ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4’s Replacement

What’s really happening with The Mandalorian Season 4?

A new era is dawning for Star Wars, and it’s starting with a familiar duo. On May 22, 2026, Disney and Lucasfilm will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars film since 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by Jon Favreau, the project marks a major step for the franchise as it looks to reshape its future on the big screen.

The film’s announcement immediately raised questions—not just about the story it will tell, but about what it means for the series that started it all. Fans have long speculated about the fate of The Mandalorian Season 4 and Dave Filoni’s larger New Republic-era cinematic plan.

Back in January 2024, Lucasfilm made clear that The Mandalorian and Grogu would be leading its live-action efforts. The decision marked a shift from the three projects previously revealed by Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration in 2023.

Kennedy praised Favreau and Filoni’s work, saying, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen” (via StarWars.com).

But with the announcement came uncertainty. Would the film take the place of Season 4? And what of Filoni’s planned crossover film tying together the Mando-Verse? For a time, answers were hard to come by—until The Hollywood Reporter offered new insight in October 2024, suggesting a major shift in Lucasfilm’s strategy.

“Instead of a fourth season, Disney decided to pivot The Mandalorian to launch its first Star Wars feature film since The Rise of Skywalker,” the outlet reported.

This pivot fits into a broader recalibration by Disney, though not without complications. Season 3 of The Mandalorian saw a mixed reception, with storylines reshaped by the absence of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), a renewed focus on Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Pedro Pascal’s diminishing presence in the armor of Din Djarin. Standout guest appearances by Lizzo and Jack Black stirred debate, and while some fans remained hopeful for Season 4, momentum seemed to shift elsewhere.

However, a December 2024 development suggested that the story might not be over for the Disney+ series.

“According to a report from The InSneider, The Mandalorian Season 4 may not be dead at Disney+,” The Direct wrote. “He noted that the follow-up remains ‘in development’ for streaming, but The Mandalorian and Grogu will ‘arrive first’ in theaters.”

Now it seems that the story will only become clear once The Mandalorian and Grogu has hit the screen–and the audiences respond. Jon Favreau spoke to Collider at last weekend’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, confirming that the focus is all on the feature film.

“Right now, I’m focusing on the feature because we still have another year of the story,” Favreau said. “You discover so much as you edit a film and put it together with visual effects. Right now we’re really locked in on the big screen story that’s coming.”

Reading between the lines, filmmaker, writer, and actor also alluded to the story of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and how it will be welcoming for those who haven’t seen the three-season TV show (not including the New Republic spinoffs).

“A lot of people know these characters who haven’t seen the show. So it’s not just that there are people who saw the show and people who don’t know the characters — there’s a big range,” Favreau explained. “We want to reward people who’ve been there since the beginning, but also invite new audiences in.”

Favreau also discussed the impact of filming in IMAX and how that led the production when it came to scenes and shots. All in all, it seems The Mandalorian Season 4 is likely off the table, especially considering that Dave Filoni also has his own big flick coming down the pipeline.

This various information regarding The Mandalorian Season 4 only adds to the confusion surrounding Lucasfilm’s roadmap. Actor Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Boba Fett, recently opened up about the evolving situation. In a recent candid interview, Morrison said, “I think we’re just put on the shelf for a little bit. Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

Morrison also noted that he likely won’t appear in the upcoming film, and with The Book of Boba Fett in limbo, it’s unclear when—or if—his character will return. His comments reflect the broader uncertainty facing the Mando-Verse’s future.

As for the film itself, production is complete, and Filoni remains enthusiastic. At the premiere of Skeleton Crew last year, he reflected on Grogu’s journey: “It was great seeing Grogu. He’s become such a star, and it’s amazing how it’s evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1,” Filoni said.

The reveal of The Mandalorian and Grogu came less than a year after Kennedy introduced three other upcoming Star Wars films—none of which currently have release dates. Meanwhile, the removal of a previously planned December 2026 Star Wars release added more uncertainty. That said, at Star Wars Celebration 2025, Lucasfilm confirmed that the next movie to come following Favreau’s will be Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring Ryan Gosling in the leading role. Starfighter, set five years after The Rise of Skywalker, is slated for May 2027.

Still, Filoni has plenty to keep him busy in the New Republic space. Ahsoka Season 2 was confirmed alongside the new movie, with production already underway. The series is expected to continue threads from both Season 1 and Star Wars Rebels. As confirmed at the Star Wars convention earlier this month, filming begins this week.

As Lucasfilm maps its next phase, the future of The Mandalorian remains unclear—but not without hope. While the spotlight is shifting to theaters, there’s still a strong desire among fans to see the story of Din Djarin and Grogu continue on Disney+.

With projects like Tales of the Underworld coming soon and Simon Kinberg’s mystery trilogy still in development, the Star Wars universe stands at a pivotal crossroads—one filled with possibility, speculation, and no shortage of intrigue. The Mandalorian and Grogu will star Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White.

How do you feel about the future of The Mandalorian Season 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!