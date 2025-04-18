Confirmed: ‘Star Wars’ Will Reveal Sequel Trilogy Aftermath Without Rey Skywalker

The Star Wars franchise will officially explore the post-sequel trilogy galaxy, but it won’t be with Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker.

Lucasfilm’s live-action future on the big screen might still be in flux, but signs of movement have officially emerged. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu remains the only Star Wars film officially slated for release, hitting theaters on May 22, 2026, and it may even stand in for a fourth season of The Mandalorian, though no official word has confirmed that shift. As always with Lucasfilm, even confirmed plans come with caveats.

Meanwhile, the upcoming project from Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) director Shawn Levy has now gained serious momentum.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie–What We Already Knew

Late last year, Levy confirmed to IndieWire: “There’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.” He’s working on the script with The Adam Project writer Jonathan Tropper.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Levy’s movie won’t be tied to the main Skywalker narrative. It is, however, to be unconnected to the so-called Skywalker Saga, the stories centered on well-established and beloved characters Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin,” the outlet reported. “It is meant to be a stand-alone movie, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Lucasfilm had no comment on any impending deal or the project’s details.”

With The Mandalorian and Grogu as the only film on the official calendar, another previously scheduled movie—widely assumed to be Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-led story—was recently removed from Disney’s release slate. That slot, once held for December 2026, has now been filled by Ice Age 6 under the 20th Century Studios banner.

But Levy’s standalone might be the first to hit production. According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Ryan Gosling is headed to the great galaxy far, far away. The three-time Oscar nominee is in negotiations to topline the Star Wars feature project that will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy.”

That casting buzz was first stirred by industry scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who reported the film is “moving fast” and may already have A-list talent attached. Gosling’s name has emerged as the leading man, marking a potential new era for the franchise.

Further intensifying development speculation, Daniel Richtman claimed (via Comic Book Movie) that “it may start shooting as early as this Fall in the UK.” The Hollywood Reporter echoed that report: “If a deal makes, the project would continue to fly like the Millennium Falcon, becoming not only Levy’s next movie but also the next Star Wars movie to go into production, with cameras potentially rolling this fall.”

In a Deadline interview, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy clarified how Levy’s film fits into the broader Star Wars tapestry, especially in relation to Favreau’s work. “Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out. And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic,” she explained.

“We have other development going on in that space as well. So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment because, obviously, with Mandalorian, we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going. And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters.”

Another name recently floated for Levy’s cast is Jesse Plemons, reportedly eyed to play the film’s main antagonist. According to recent reports, Daniel Richtman claimed the Civil War (2024) star “has the offer.”

And it seems that all those reports and comments were based on truth, as Shawn Levy’s movie has officially been confirmed, cast, and given a title.

Star Wars: Starfighter Officially Confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025

During the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling joined Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni onstage to announce the new Star Wars movie.

“Set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Gosling will play a brand-new character teased by the actor’s appearance on stage,” StarWars.com shared earlier today.

“One of several theatrical projects still in development from Lucasfilm, including films by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, and a new trilogy by Simon Kinberg, Levy’s film–Star Wars: Starfighter–will star Gosling and go into production starting this fall,” the site added.

Shortly after Star Wars (@starwars) shared the title and release date on X (formerly Twitter):

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration

Fans will surely be excited for this Star Wars: Starfighter movie and the next official expansion into the galaxy far, far away. While it was initially expected to be Rey Skywalker that would return for a post-sequel trilogy outing, that is now not the case, and franchise newcomer Ryan Gosling will lead the charge into uncharted territory.

While it is being pitched as a standalone, it seems pertinent that Lucasfilm will at least acknowledge the fallout of the First Order’s collapse and the rebuilding of the galaxy in the wake of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) return and subsequent demise.

If Star Wars: Starfighter sounds familiar, it’s because a video game was released by LucasArts in 2001 featuring the same name. While it may signal that Lucasfilm will be taking inspiration from this, it is unlikely. The Star Wars: Starfighter game takes place before the Battle of Naboo in the prequel era, and with Shawn Levy’s movie set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, there probably won’t be any Naboo starfighters here.

That said, the movie could always take inspiration from the video game, which has the premise of starfighter pilots coming together to stop a planetary invasion. If there is one thing Shawn Levy is known for in his filmmaking, it’s bringing together misfit characters and exploring elements of found-family–and with the charismatic Ryan Gosling attached, it seems this may be the direction Star Wars will be going.

Team that concept with the fact that it’s a standalone and likely will bring new audiences in, it seems Lucasfilm has the formula to get fans caring about Star Wars on the big screen once again.

What Is Star Wars Releasing Next?

Elsewhere in the galaxy, multiple projects continue their long journeys through development hyperspace. James Mangold is prepping his “Dawn of the Jedi” film, set 25,000 years before the Skywalker era. Dave Filoni, meanwhile, is building toward a feature film rooted in the New Republic timeline, with strong ties to his ongoing Disney+ work.

On the flip side, Taika Waititi’s mysterious Star Wars entry appears to have stalled. Despite early buzz, Kennedy has indicated that his packed schedule is the primary obstacle: the project isn’t dead—but it’s certainly on pause.

Another once-shelved title, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, could be back on the table. Though details are scarce, insiders suggest the long-gestating film might finally be inching toward revival.

As for Rey’s return? It remains a tangled question. Obaid-Chinoy’s film is still in some form of development, with the story rumored to explore Rey founding a new Jedi Order. At one point, Damon Lindelof had penned a script set 60 years after The Rise of Skywalker, possibly starring Helen Mirren as an older Rey. But that version appears to have hit roadblocks.

Back in late 2024, Rey was still considered Lucasfilm’s most valuable theatrical character, and there were rumblings she might appear in Levy’s movie. However, Gosling’s casting points to a different direction, hinting that Rey’s journey may take place elsewhere.

Adding to the mix, a potential trilogy from Simon Kinberg—possibly Episodes X through XII—is in early stages and could overshadow Obaid-Chinoy’s installment if it moves forward.

With so many pieces still shifting, Lucasfilm’s theatrical slate remains a complex puzzle. But between Levy’s fast-tracked standalone, a return to theaters for The Mandalorian, and multiple legacy characters circling development, Star Wars is poised to step back into the cinematic spotlight.

