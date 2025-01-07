Report: A-List Actor Starring in New ‘Star Wars’ Movie After 2026 Release Canceled

An A-lister in Star Wars?

Lucasfilm appears to be juggling numerous projects while accomplishing very little on the big screen. Over five years have passed since the last Star Wars movie graced theaters, and the wait will stretch to almost seven years before the next film premieres.

Following Disney’s controversial sequel trilogy, Lucasfilm has hesitated to venture back into cinemas, redirecting its focus to streaming. Since the launch of The Mandalorian in 2019, multiple shows have debuted on Disney+, signaling a clear shift in strategy.

Now, after three seasons, The Mandalorian and its fan-favorite duo, Mando and Grogu, will transition to theaters in a movie directed by Jon Favreau. This film seems to be a replacement (or maybe not?) for the scrapped The Mandalorian Season 4, further expanding the New Republic era. This timeline has already been explored through The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew.

Scheduled for a May 22, 2026, release, The Mandalorian and Grogu was originally set to be followed by another Star Wars movie in December 2026. However, Disney recently replaced that December slot—once rumored to belong to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey Skywalker project—with Ice Age 6 under 20th Century Studios.

Despite various announcements, The Mandalorian and Grogu remains the only officially confirmed Star Wars film. Now, various reports are starting to surface regarding movies in development.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm has now shelved Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars project. Known for saying the film would “piss people off,” Waititi’s work has taken a backseat as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron re-enters development.

In March 2024, Jenkins, the Wonder Woman franchise director, discussed her return to Star Wars after her work on Wonder Woman 3 ended prematurely. Speaking to Collider, she explained how her deal with Lucasfilm resumed during the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“When Wonder Woman 3 didn’t move forward, Lucasfilm and I finalized the deal we had started,” Jenkins said. “I now owe them a draft of Rogue Squadron, so we’ll see what happens next.”

Acknowledging Lucasfilm’s struggle to reboot its theatrical lineup, Jenkins added, “It’s a tough challenge figuring out the first movie they should release. But I’m back working on Rogue Squadron, and we’re developing it to a point where everyone’s happy.”

Announced in December 2020, Rogue Squadron aimed to introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots in a fast-paced adventure. Initially removed from Disney’s release calendar, the project is now reportedly back in active development, offering hope to fans eager for a fresh direction in the franchise.

Taika Waititi, known for his quirky storytelling in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), had also been developing an untitled Star Wars film. During a 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Waititi expressed his desire to “get it right,” emphasizing that he wasn’t rushing the project. The aforementioned recent reports suggest that development has now ceased.

Another film simmering in the background is Shawn Levy’s effort. The Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) director has been attached to lead a Star Wars movie since November 2022, with work set to commence after Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5, which Levy produces, has completed. The director recently spoke about his work in the Star Wars franchise.

“Because Deadpool & Wolverine was so fulfilling, I’m quite happily open to whatever’s next,” Levy told IndieWire. “And yes, there’s a Star Wars movie that I’m developing, actually with our Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. You never know what’s going to become undeniable and get made next.”

New information has begun trickling in regarding Levy’s movie, and it seems there could be a hugely familiar face heading to the galaxy far, far away.

“According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, “Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is moving fast, and they even offered the lead role to a well-known a-list actor,” SFF Gazette reported.

Could Levy’s long-time collaborator, Ryan Reynolds, become the next big Jedi in Star Wars? Or, what about Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown? Of course, it may be someone Levy has never worked with, but how about Ben Stiller as a stormtrooper?

Beyond Rogue Squadron and Shawn Levy’s movie, Lucasfilm has several ambitious Star Wars films in various stages of planning. Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker will explore the establishment of a new Jedi Order in a movie directed by Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) director James Mangold will also join the galaxy far, far away to helm a movie around the origins of the Force–a concept strikingly familiar to the now-canceled trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni’s film will seemingly conclude the stories of the New Republic era with an apparent Heir to the Empire-inspired tale.

In an unexpected twist, Simon Kinberg is reportedly working on a new Star Wars trilogy that reportedly steps outside the Skywalker Saga. This series could potentially become the next Episodes X through XII, casting doubt on Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey movie, initially thought to be the tenth installment in the Skywalker saga.

With every announcement, the Star Wars universe continues to grow, blending the legacy of its beloved characters with bold forays into unexplored territories. Fans remain eager—and cautious—as they anticipate what’s next for this ever-expanding galaxy.

What are your thoughts on the developing Star Wars slate?