Disney Scraps ‘Star Wars’ Release; Announces Surprising Replacement

Disney has reshuffled its upcoming release schedule, removing an untitled Star Wars film previously slated for December 18, 2026, and replacing it with the next installment in the Ice Age franchise. The shift marks a notable change in plans for Lucasfilm’s cinematic slate as fans eagerly await news on the future of the galaxy far, far away.

Related: ‘Star Wars: Episode X–New Jedi Order’ Trailer Drops Following Mass Disney Confusion

What Happened to the Untitled Star Wars Film?

The untitled project, while never officially detailed, was widely believed to be the Star Wars film helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The two-time Academy Award-winning director had been announced as the creative lead for a movie that would follow Daisy Ridley’s Rey, set after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The project was intended to explore Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order, a concept that sparked significant buzz among fans when announced at the Star Wars Celebration in April 2023.

Disney has not provided an official reason for the removal, but the decision adds to the uncertainty surrounding the Star Wars film schedule. While Lucasfilm has been active on Disney+ with a successful slate of series, including The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, its theatrical efforts have faced delays and reshuffling in recent years.

'ICE AGE 6' now set for Dec. 18, 2026. https://t.co/B4MFogliNU — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 15, 2024

A New Ice Age Dawns

Taking the December 18, 2026 slot is Ice Age 6, continuing the beloved animated franchise known for its prehistoric hijinks. The Ice Age series, originally produced by Blue Sky Studios, was absorbed by Disney following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The franchise’s enduring popularity among family audiences likely influenced Disney’s decision to position the film during the highly competitive holiday box office season. The switch reflects Disney’s confidence in Ice Age as a reliable family draw while leaving fans wondering when they’ll see the next chapter of Star Wars on the big screen.

The Future of Star Wars Films

The removal of this untitled Star Wars project raises questions about Lucasfilm’s roadmap for its cinematic universe. Other Star Wars films currently in development include a project by Taika Waititi and another from Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer. However, concrete release dates for these projects remain elusive.

Fans will now look to Disney’s next announcements, hoping for clarity on when they can expect Star Wars to return to the big screen—and what form that return will take. For now, December 2026 belongs to Sid, Manny, Diego, and the rest of the Ice Age crew.