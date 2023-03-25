Disney Quietly Debuts New Characters in Animal Kingdom

The Walt Disney Company bought Blue Sky Studios in 2019, eventually closing out the studio that had given us Ice Age (2002) and Rio (2011) over the next two years.

Ice Age is a story that follows Syd (a sloth), Manny (a wooly mammoth), and Diego (a saber-tooth tiger) as they have their first encounters with man. They find a human baby that has been left behind as the group travels on, and work hard to reunite the baby with his father. What follows is a story of friendship, love, and trust as the three main characters also discover what family and friendship mean to them. Scrat, a saber-toothed squirrel, also features heavily throughout the franchise as a comedic relief just trying to catch his acorn. Although Blue Sky Studios shut down in 2021, Disney decided to continue telling Ice Age stories, and in 2022 Ice Age: Scrat Tales debuted on Disney+.

Now it seems as though the Blue Sky characters have officially been given Disney status within the Parks. A Guest who recently visited Disney World noticed that one of the pressed penny machines in Animal Kingdom now offers a pressing of Sid and Scrat. Considering Animal kingdom is all about animals, from the modern day to the prehistoric, it makes sense for Ice Age to make its in-Park debut there.

Beating @TehSEJ101 to this breaking pressed penny news BLUE SKY ICE AGE PRESSED PENNY!!! DISNEY BRANDED SID THE SLOTH!!! pic.twitter.com/uOVNC1ef5C — Ant of Team Daisy 🌼 (@galaxarium) March 24, 2023

The pressing also features the Disney100 logo, as new sets of pennies have been released throughout Walt Disney World ahead of the celebration coming to EPCOT later this year. Other characters on the pennies include several princesses, villains, Orange Bird, Tinker Bell, Stitch, Mickey, Madame Leota, and Indiana Jones. The special edition pennies can be found throughout the property at each Park and resort.

Yesterday's loot. Mostly getting 100th pennies. I visited nearly every parks location but I only got maybe half of them so far. Not making the mistake of not getting the whole set this time, unlike the 50th.

Lots of bangers and unlikely characters

Also filled up my 2023 book 😳 pic.twitter.com/GHmXNUAkc1 — SEJ 🐀 (@TehSEJ101) March 25, 2023

With the inclusion of Sid and Scrat on the Disney100 pennies, it’s possible the Ice Age characters will eventually make their way onto other merchandise. The franchise saw a total of five films before the studio was bought, and with the release of a show on Disney+, it’s possible that fans haven’t seen the last of the prehistoric gang just yet.