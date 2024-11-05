Everything We Know About ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Movie Release

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the next Star Wars movie to hit theaters.

Earlier this year, fans were stunned when Disney and Lucasfilm announced that the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian is getting a movie adaptation. Despite being followed by several live-action shows set in the faraway galaxy, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka, The Mandalorian remains the flagpole Star Wars live-action television series.

Following bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, a young member of the same species as Yoda, the show—which has three seasons so far —is inspired by old Western serials. Each episode feels mostly standalone, focusing on Din and Grogu’s adventures as they deal with new threats, all the while trying to evade the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Filming on the movie recently wrapped, and now, fans must wait patiently for it to arrive in theaters–but luckily, they don’t have long to wait. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the thirteenth movie in the Star Wars franchise, following the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the two anthology films Rogue One and Solo, The Clone Wars, and the sequel trilogy.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Cast

Who’s Returning From the TV Series?

So far, only two lead characters from The Mandalorian have been confirmed to be returning, along with a third who has so far only had a minor cameo in the series.

Unsurprisingly, Din Djarin and Grogu will lead the new movie, with Pedro Pascal reprising his role. The third character is Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios of the animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014–2018) fame, who got a small cameo in the Season 3 episode “The Pirate.”

Ghostbusters and Alien icon Sigourney Weaver has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

And though not a character per se, a new version of Din Jarin’s Razor Crest, which was destroyed in Season 2, will also appear.

Whether or not any The Mandalorian regulars, such as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), or Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) will return, remains to be seen. But, sadly, we can safely rule out Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

The Mandalorian and Grogu Synopsis

What’s the New Movie About?

No official synopsis for the film has been released, but that hasn’t stopped Star Wars fans from coming up with all sorts of theories. Some believe that Disney and Lucasfilm are setting up Din Djarin’s death, with the movie possibly marking his final appearance in Star Wars.

Interestingly, last month, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that The Mandalorian and Grogu will replace The Mandalorian Season 4. So it looks like Din Djarin and Grogu’s galaxy-spanning adventures may very well come to an end with the movie adaptation.

Either way, as for the plot, it’s likely the film will take things back to basics–after all, Season 3 wasn’t well received as it shifted the focus from Din Djarin to Bo-Katan while undoing the efforts of both Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett where Grogu’s future was concerned.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Trailer

Is There a Trailer Yet?

Usually, when you reach this part of an everything-we-know article, you’re greeted with disappointment. Fortunately, there is an official trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was presented by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau at this year’s D23 Expo in August.

Unfortunately, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm have been busy removing the trailer from all corners of YouTube, as it hadn’t officially been released. But if you’re one of the lucky Star Wars fans to have caught it, you’ll most likely remember the scene in which Din Djarin is running down a snowy mountain in a walker only to encounter AT-ATs at the bottom.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer is incredibly action-packed, however, unlike most movie trailers, it doesn’t give much away about the plot. And though the trailer was a little grainy, it doesn’t look like the Mando-Verse has been given much of a theatrical upgrade–so here’s to hoping it doesn’t look like a feature-length episode of the series when it hits theaters next year.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Release Date

When’s the New Movie Out?

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026.

The Mandalorian television series stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Nick Nolte (Kuiil), Taika Waititi (IG-11), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto).

The Mandalorian seasons 1 — 3 are now streaming on Disney+.

Are you excited about The Mandalorian and Grogu? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below?