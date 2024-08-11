Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Gets First Trailer, Disney Seemingly Ignores Sequel Trilogy, Opts for Major Course Correction

The next Star Wars movie is definitely the way.

This year’s D23 event, which is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center, has revealed plenty of surprises, including some juicy sneak peeks at upcoming Disney sequels and live-action remakes, including Toy Story 5, Zootopia 2, Frozen III, and Snow White.

But we’d have been rather foolish if we didn’t think there’d be any Star Wars updates. After all, there are a number of new Star Wars movies in development, as well as the upcoming Disney+ live-action television series Skeleton Crew (2024) starring Jude Law as the lead.

Among those upcoming Star Wars movies is The Mandalorian & Grogu, whose announcement rocked the fanbase earlier this year. A movie based on the most popular Star Wars television series? This is definitely the way. And now, we finally have our first look.

Set for release in 2026, The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the franchise’s first theatrical entry since 2019’s sequel trilogy-topping Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. It’s also the first film in the franchise that’s being adapted from a television series.

Directed by Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian (2019 — ongoing), the film will be a big-screen adaptation of the hit Disney+ series, with Pedro Pascal reprising his role as the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin. Grogu AKA, “Baby Yoda” also returns to the fold.

Watch Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease the new movie at Disney’s D23 below, courtesy of Deadline:

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease ‘Mandalorian & Grogu’ coming in May 2026 #D23

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni tease ‘Mandalorian & Grogu’ coming in May 2026 #D23 pic.twitter.com/f6Er5K2XWk — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2024

The Mandalorian & Grogu

What’s The Mandalorian & Grogu about?

Plot details are slim, but the brand-new trailer, which has yet to be released online officially, does give us some idea as to the direction the film will take. Though it isn’t in the best quality, footage of the trailer shown at D23 has already been shared online.

After a brief montage of scenes from the Disney+ series, we get a bunch of new ones from the film, from Grogu crawling through a ventilation shaft to the titular duo traversing a snowy mountainside in a walker-style vehicle before coming face-to-face with AT-ATs.

Original Star Wars Trilogy Vibes

Some fans think this is the snow planet Hoth, which was introduced in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980). If it is, it might prove that Disney and Lucasfilm aren’t willing to continue ignoring many things fans love about the original trilogy after all.

Previously, many fans have suspected that shows like The Mandalorian are being used to make more sense of the ill-conceived sequel trilogy, in a similar way to how the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) improves the prequels.

While this still may be the case, there’s no denying that most people simply don’t care about Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

All of the Disney+ television shows have avoided the original trilogy, choosing either side of it to tell their stories. Also, none the other upcoming Star Wars movies will touch upon those films, either, whether it’s the new sequel-era film or James Mangold’s epic prequel.

However, the upcoming video game “Star Wars Outlaws” (2024) takes place between Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), so perhaps Disney and Lucasfilm are finally recognizing the value of those films.

Of course, there’s no telling whether or not the snowy planet in the new teaser is indeed Hoth. But as The Mandalorian takes place just a few years after Return of the Jedi, it would make more sense for the film to opt for those vintage vibes instead of leaning into a distant future with which it has no real connective tissue.

Another scene from The Mandalorian & Grogu teaser that stands out is Star Wars: Rebels‘ Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum) piloting what looks like a Razor Crest with Din and Grogu onboard.

Zeb previously made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3’s “The Pirate”, however, he failed to appear in the live-action Disney+ series Ahsoka (2023), which brought back all the other surviving Rebels from the 2014 animated series of the same name: Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Whether or not any other characters from Ahsoka will make an appearance — or any other character from The Mandalorian for that matter — remains to be seen.

With Season 4 nowhere in sight, The Mandalorian & Grogu will presumably take place after Season 3. While nothing has been confirmed, so far, the Disney+ series has followed a straightforward narrative. As such, it’s reasonable to expect the film to do the same.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Release Date

When’s the Next Star Wars Movie Out?

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 26, 2026.

The Mandalorian television series stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Nick Nolte (Kuiil), Taika Waititi (IG-11), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), and Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto).

Seasons 1 — 3 are now streaming on Disney+.

Are you excited about The Mandalorian & Grogu? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!