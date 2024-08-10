Disney Officially Reveals What Will Replace “Woke” ‘Toy Story’ Movie

The Walt Disney Company has officially confirmed what will replace one of its most contentious movies to date as the Toy Story franchise gets majorly updated at the bi-yearly D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California.

Taking to the stage at the Honda Center in the Golden State, Disney executives shared with adoring fans and the press what is coming down the pipeline for the House of Mouse.

Fresh off the back of its shaky centennial year, Disney is laser-focused on continuing the upward trend of success ignited by the likes of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 (2024)–which just usurped Frozen II (2019) to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time–and Marvel Studios’ R-rated box office sensation, Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

That trajectory is lined with a confident selection of Intellectual Properties (IP), including–as Disney shared earlier this week on their Q3 earnings call–their four main anchor franchises: Toy Story, Avatar, Star Wars, and the Avengers.

When it comes to the latter, Kevin Feige’s studio’s main announcements came during their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con a few weeks ago. There, the President confirmed the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo) would be back to tackle the newly renamed Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

As for the other three flagship brands, new information has been shared on the D23 stage. James Cameron’s Avatar 3 will be called Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), while the first look at Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026) was shown for the Star Wars franchise. Jon Favreau’s movie will mark the return of the galaxy far, far away to the big screen in six years.

And then there are the toys. Andy’s group of beloved companions launched an entire legacy back in 1995 with Toy Story, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen’s Woody and Buzz becoming household names over the course of two and a half decades.

This film was notable for being the first feature-length movie created entirely with computer-generated imagery (CGI), revolutionizing the animation industry. The franchise includes four main films, several short films, and various spin-offs, making it one of the most beloved and successful animated franchises in history.

And this is why the studios are returning to the world of Toy Story with a new entry, Toy Story 5 (2026).

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger announced Toy Story 5 over a year ago, shortly after he returned to his office, replacing Bob Chapek. At the time, Iger also confirmed that Zootopia 2 and Frozen III were also in the works.

John Lasseter’s Toy Story was a massive success, grossing $373 million worldwide. It was followed by Toy Story 2 (1999), also directed by Lasseter and co-directed by Lee Unkrich and Ash Brannon. Toy Story 2 was even more successful at the box office, earning $497 million worldwide, despite the behind-the-scenes chaos that involved production drama and the (almost) deletion of the entire movie.

The franchise’s early success, followed by Lee Unkich’s billion-dollar and Academy Award-winning effort with Toy Story 3 (2010) and 2019’s Toy Story 4, which matched its predecessor’s success, makes it no wonder that Disney and Pixar are putting out a fifth entry.

Ahead of D23 Expo, little was known about the movie, but now new information has been confirmed, including what direction this new chapter for Woody, Buzz, and friends will look like.

“Though it had been rumored Pixar brain trust member and creative mainstay Andrew Stanton would be directing the 5th entry in the long-running animated film series, his involvement was confirmed at D23 today,” writes Indie Wire.

Stanton has never directed a Toy Story feature film but has been involved in the writing room for every entry so far. While on stage, the director of Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016) alluded to what new enemy the toys will face.

“Speaking at D23, Stanton said this time around, the toys who have always been there for the kids will find their job cut out for them when they go head to head with electronics,” reports Variety.

In a tech-laden world where children are coming face to face with tech at an increasingly early age, it’s not unusual for this to be the next part of the story for the Toy Story franchise. From dealing with a child’s attachment to being handed down to a new one and now to the world of tech, Stanton’s movie looks set to add a new chapter of life to the franchise.

Toy Story, despite its popularity, is not immune from backlash, however. As seen in 2022 with the arrival of Lightyear, audiences were left divided over Angus MacLane’s animated film.

Lightyear (2022) is a spin-off from the Toy Story franchise, produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The film is presented as the movie within the Toy Story universe that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy character.

It serves as an origin story for the fictional Space Ranger, focusing on Buzz’s adventures and his quest to return home after being stranded on a hostile planet. Chris Evans voices the titular character, replacing Tim Allen, who voiced the Buzz Lightyear toy in the Toy Story films.

Despite its association with the beloved Toy Story franchise, Lightyear had a mixed reception at the box office. The film grossed around $226 million worldwide, which was considered underwhelming compared to the high expectations set for a Pixar film, especially one connected to such a successful franchise.

Various factors, including competition from other summer blockbusters, mixed reviews, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theater attendance, contributed to its lower-than-expected box office performance.

The film also sparked controversy, primarily due to two factors.

First, the decision to recast Buzz Lightyear with Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen led to debate among fans. Some were disappointed that the original voice actor was not involved, while others appreciated the fresh take Evans brought to the character.

The second and more significant controversy arose from a brief same-sex kiss featured in the film, which led to the movie being banned in several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, due to their strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws. This scene also reignited debates in other regions about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ content in children’s films.

These controversies, combined with the film’s relatively modest box office performance, made Lightyear one of the more polarizing entries in Pixar’s catalog and added to the notion of “wokeness” in Disney’s projects.

Despite its struggles, the movie was praised for its animation quality, voice acting, and ambitious attempt to expand the Toy Story universe into new genres and storytelling territory. But now audiences know what will replace Lightyear as the latest entry in the franchise.

The Toy Story franchise has left an indelible mark on both animation and popular culture. It pioneered CGI animation, setting a new standard for the industry and establishing Pixar as a leading animation studio.

The films are celebrated for their deep emotional resonance, tackling complex themes such as friendship, identity, aging, and loss in ways that appeal to both children and adults. Iconic characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear have become cultural icons, with memorable phrases like “To infinity and beyond!” entering the popular lexicon.

The franchise’s success has solidified its place in cinematic history, earning critical acclaim, numerous awards, and a legacy that continues to influence the direction of animated filmmaking.

Also announced by Pixar Animation Studios at the D23 Expo was the original movie Hoppers (2026), the original Disney+ series Dream Productions, inspired by the Inside Out franchise, and the confirmation that Incredibles 3 is in development.

