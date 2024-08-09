Home » Events

D23 Update Brings More Disappointment Than Magic for Fans

Posted on by Zach Gass 2 Comments
A stylized, black and white cartoon character with large, round ears stands in front of a blue backdrop featuring the D23 logo. Labeled as "The Ultimate Disney Fan Event," it's proudly presented by Visa. The character strikes a playful pose with one eye closed.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney’s D23 Expo is the biggest fan event of the year for the studio, but recent updates have some die-hard Disney supporters losing faith in the company. As recent announcements run the range from bizarre to outright greedy, has the magic finally run out?

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro and joins Mickey Mouse and the rest of the gang on the 2022 D23 stage
Credit: D23

The expo is essentially The Walt Disney Company’s answer to the San Diego Comic-Con, and Disney pulls out the stops for it every year. It’s the biggest gathering of Disney Legends, talent, and Imagineers on the company’s calendar, and is essentially the biggest advertising opportunity for everything under the Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and other affiliate brands.

As grand and glorious as the event has been in the past, this year’s announcements have been marred by multiple controversies that paint The Walt Disney Company in a rather unfavorable light. Not only have certain developments excluded a huge percentage of the company’s fanbase, but even some of its most vocal supporters like @mr.unofficialceo are calling out the House of Mouse.

D23 Demystified and Disillusioned

@mr.unofficialceo

With the likely chance we’ll be getting final plans for Disney’s revamp of Dinoland USA this weekend, lets talk about what I would do, if I were CEO of Disney… 🦕🧭🐆 #disney #d23 #news #animalkingdom #encanto #indianajones #dinosaur #imagineering #disneyparks #ceo #disneyadult #distok

♬ original sound – Mr. Unofficial

Billed as “the ultimate fan event,” D23 is where the fanbase gets its first taste of everything new and exciting coming down the production pipeline. However, this year strikes a different chord with audiences as Disney seems to be tightening restrictions on multiple features.

While a certain level of exclusivity is to be expected, cutting live-streaming out of the event presents a bad omen across the board. Its as if the company is intentionally keeping things quiet to avoid as much backlash as possible, and multiple Disney influencers (including the famous Disney Dan) are warning fans on social media.

@disneydanyoutube

Disney cant be this dumb. #d23 #disneyparks #disneydan #disneydan #expo #disneyland #disneyworld #disneyadult #fyp #greenscreen #d23expo #d23expo2024

♬ original sound – Disney Dan Becker

From the reports circulating the fanbase and the response on social media, many Disney buffs are quickly losing hope as to what may or may not be announced at this year’s D23. Some fans like @shawninorlando, have even speculated that Disney knows its newest announcements will not be well-received and the company is doing as much damage control as possible before it all blows up.

Things have also ventured into bizarre territory, especially with the recent announcement of D23 sharing live updates on FortniteRestricted access, Fortnite exclusive content, or whatever, things are not looking good for the House of Mouse.

What’s Going On

Confused Disney Character on the left looking at Cinderella Castle on the right
Credit: Inside the Magic

The truth of the matter is that the general public likely won’t know the full extent of Disney’s plans until after this weekend. By putting streams behind a paywall or something as ridiculous as a Fortnite level, the studio restricts information in a way that paints a very deceptive picture.

At some point, it becomes less about what can we expect from this year’s D23 Expo and more “what are they trying to hide?” Either way, Disney is truly going to have to pull off a massive magical feat to stay on their good side after these reports.

Do you think Disney is hiding something awful, or is this just another case of corporate greed? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

View Comments (2)