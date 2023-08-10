Bob Iger Refuses To Admit That Disney World Is Empty

The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger, still isn’t worried about a months-long drop in Walt Disney World crowds.

Walt Disney World Resort Guests have noticed dips in wait times, empty Disney Resort hotels and transportation, and clear walkways throughout the Disney Parks. Travelers are clearly avoiding Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. But why?

Some blame The Walt Disney Company’s so-called “woke” ideology. Conservative groups boycotted after former CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education Act, known popularly as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Outrage continued as Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar featured LGBTQIA+ characters in films and Disney+ series.

Conversely, others credit Republican Governor Ron DeSantis with scaring Guests away from Central Florida. Oppressive anti-LGBTQIA+ laws, immigration restrictions, and racist public school curriculum changes have led multiple nonprofit groups to issue travel warnings against the state.

But Iger doesn’t believe politics impact Walt Disney World crowd levels. Instead, he blamed the heat. After the unprecedented July 4 crowd lull, Iger stated that the summer – once the best time for families to visit the Disney Park – was too hot.

On Wednesday, Iger affirmed his belief that crowds aren’t a problem at Walt Disney World Resort. He blamed a profit dip on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closure, decreased merchandise spending, and the end of the COVID-19 revenge travel boom.

“Walt Disney World is still performing well above pre-COVID levels,” Iger said. “21% higher in revenue and 29% higher in operating income compared to fiscal 2019, adjusting for Starcruiser accelerated deprecation.”

Iger added that The Walt Disney Company is shifting focus to positive Guest experiences instead of crowd levels, especially as they reevaluate price increases made during the Chapek era.

“And following several recent changes we’ve implemented, we continue to see positive Guest experience ratings in our Theme Parks, including Walt Disney World, and positive indicators for Guests looking to book future visits,” he concluded.

Still, Iger touted the profit of Disneyland Resort and international Disney Parks, particularly Tokyo Disney Resort and Shanghai Disneyland. All three vastly outperformed Walt Disney World Resort as the Central Florida Disney Park continuously releases new discounts to attract Guests.

Did you look at a Walt Disney World crowd calendar before your vacation? Was it accurate? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.