July Heat Scorches Disney World Guests

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Fireworks at Magic Kingdom Feature Image

Credit: Disney

It’s Fourth of July Weekend, and the Parks of the Walt Disney World Resort are all geared up in their best red-white-and-blue attire to celebrate our nation’s independence. There’s one key ingredient missing from the celebration, and it’s definitely not the influx of patriotic items on the menu this year.

Magic Kingdom Fourth of July Fireworks resized
Credit: Disney

Recent reports show an unexpected dip in crowds at Walt Disney World, causing some to grow slightly concerned. Summer is typically the busiest season for the Parks, but Disney is reportedly a ghost town for the Fourth of July weekend. A holiday with hundreds of families off from school and work screams “Disney trip!” but why the sudden crowd dip?

Can’t Take the Heat? Stay Out of Disney World

Walt Disney World crowds are lacking the weekend before July 4, 2023. The picture shown features just a few Guests in the center of Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Credit: @stuckinneverlandco

They don’t call it the sunshine state for nothing, and Florida has become a massive melting pot as the dog days of summer have officially begun. At the time of writing, Orlando is already at 96 degrees with a humidity factor of 51%; it’s far from comfortable. Few will risk heat stroke for a front-row seat on Space Mountain despite the decrease in crowds, wait times, and lines.

Additionally, one of the most common forms of injury at the Disney Parks is heat stroke, and many Guests have even dropped right in the middle of Hollywood Studios due to the intense heat. It seems that many regular Park Hoppers are taking the hint this year.

Various patriotic 4th of July desserts at Disney Parks
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

That said, Summer can still be a marvelous time to visit. Some Guests have a higher tolerance for temperatures than others, but safety should also be a primary concern regardless of when they visit. It’s awfully hard to see the fireworks from the back of a gurney. With record highs past 100 degrees, it’s understandable why some might turn the other way and postpone their trips.

Disney is still carrying out their Fourth of July celebrations, and their fireworks are spectacular this year. However, Guests should still be aware that low crowds are only sometimes a good omen. Sometimes there’s a reason people hold off on their trips.

Has Disney gotten too hot for you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Tagged:Disney ParksWalt Disney World

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

