It’s Fourth of July Weekend, and the Parks of the Walt Disney World Resort are all geared up in their best red-white-and-blue attire to celebrate our nation’s independence. There’s one key ingredient missing from the celebration, and it’s definitely not the influx of patriotic items on the menu this year.

Recent reports show an unexpected dip in crowds at Walt Disney World, causing some to grow slightly concerned. Summer is typically the busiest season for the Parks, but Disney is reportedly a ghost town for the Fourth of July weekend. A holiday with hundreds of families off from school and work screams “Disney trip!” but why the sudden crowd dip?

Can’t Take the Heat? Stay Out of Disney World

They don’t call it the sunshine state for nothing, and Florida has become a massive melting pot as the dog days of summer have officially begun. At the time of writing, Orlando is already at 96 degrees with a humidity factor of 51%; it’s far from comfortable. Few will risk heat stroke for a front-row seat on Space Mountain despite the decrease in crowds, wait times, and lines.

Additionally, one of the most common forms of injury at the Disney Parks is heat stroke, and many Guests have even dropped right in the middle of Hollywood Studios due to the intense heat. It seems that many regular Park Hoppers are taking the hint this year.

That said, Summer can still be a marvelous time to visit. Some Guests have a higher tolerance for temperatures than others, but safety should also be a primary concern regardless of when they visit. It’s awfully hard to see the fireworks from the back of a gurney. With record highs past 100 degrees, it’s understandable why some might turn the other way and postpone their trips.

Disney is still carrying out their Fourth of July celebrations, and their fireworks are spectacular this year. However, Guests should still be aware that low crowds are only sometimes a good omen. Sometimes there’s a reason people hold off on their trips.

Has Disney gotten too hot for you? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!