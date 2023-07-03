Walt Disney World Is a Ghost Town as Crowds Vanish From the Disney Parks

Given the combination of summer break and the upcoming July 4 holiday, one would expect Walt Disney World crowds to be unbearable. But recent Guest reports suggest that the Central Florida Disney Park overestimated its visitor count.

Summer is typically one of the busiest seasons at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Resort hotels are crammed with visiting families, restaurants are booked, and wait times are high. But this Independence Day weekend, Guests barely need Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lanes.

Kayla (@stuckinneverlandco) shared this video of an empty Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Saturday and included wait time screenshots from the My Disney Experience app:

“Fourth of July is in what, two days? There is nobody here,” Kayla said. “It’s 11:30. Where is everybody?”

Wait times typically over 100 minutes were barely over an hour. And it wasn’t just at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Magic Kingdom’s highest wait time didn’t even hit an hour.

“I was at EPCOT yesterday and it was empty,” said @mamashort21, who also visited Walt Disney World Resort on Saturday.

“MK was empty yesterday,” @nickiskeenwallace agreed. “We walked on so many rides. It was weird!”

Many suggested the empty Disney Parks resulted from Annual Passholder blockout dates. However, Passholders are typically locked out of Walt Disney World Resort during busy times, when the Theme Parks would be packed without them.

But it would seem that The Walt Disney Company was expecting a summer lull. In May, the Central Florida Disney Park released its best discount in years, offering a four-day, one-Park-per-day pass for $99 a day. This Four-Park Magic ticket offer is still available and lasts through mid-September, though it can’t be used Labor Day Weekend.

How were Walt Disney World crowds on your vacation? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.