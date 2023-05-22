Disney World Tickets to Hit Lowest Price in Years

Planning your next Disney World trip might be even more magical, as Park tickets are set to hit some of the lowest prices in years.

While many fans are used to — but not less disappointed by — prices constantly hiking up at Walt Disney World, the Orlando-based Resort is gearing up for summer with an irresistible deal, offering theme park tickets with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in years. Time to plan our next magical vacation!

Disney recently announced a special offer for Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort this summer, allowing them to visit Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — for less than 400!

Guests who want to take advantage of this jaw-dropping offer will be able to experience four days of magic and thrills across Walt Disney World by purchasing a specially priced “4-Park Magic Ticket” for just $99 per day, plus tax (total price: $396 plus tax).

Per Disney World’s website, the “4-Park Magic Ticket” includes one admission to each of the four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks—Magic Kingdom park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—for a total of four admissions, on four separate days.

“4-Park Magic Ticket” offers are limited to one admission per theme park and one theme park per day, meaning you could not visit your favorite theme park twice nor have Park Hopper benefits while taking advantage of this special offer. However, “this ticket does not require theme park reservations to enter the parks,” according to Disney World’s website.