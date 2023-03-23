As Disney continues to cut portions at the Parks, the idea of constant price increases is indirectly being fueled.

Disneyland Resort is home to more than one fan-favorite snack, from the iconic Disney churros to caramel-covered apples, Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets, popcorn served in the most adorable collectible buckets, Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars, and much more! However, it would appear that Disney continues to silently cut its portions, as more items have reduced their serving sizes by nearly half.

During a recent visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, I noticed that food portions at Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure had been significantly reduced compared to last year.

I ordered a “Not so Little Chicken Sandwich” for $15.49 plus tax — the same price as last year — to find out that the fried chicken breast had been reduced by almost half the size compared to the previous year. Below is an image of my 2022 order of the “Not so Little Chicken Sandwich” at Pym Test Kitchen.

And you can compare it to the same order from earlier this month below:

Both images were taken with a 1x lens on an iPhone camera, and even after taking a few bites of the “Not so Little Chicken Sandwich” from 2022, the size difference between the two fried chicken breasts is evident, with the fan-favorite meal even being served in a smaller metal tray the last time I ordered it.

Disney’s website does not specify the average weight of the chicken breast used to prepare Pym Test Kitchen’s “Not so Little Chicken Sandwich,” therefore providing an exact comparison is not possible.

And over at Disneyland Park, I noticed that, while the actual Beignets remain the same size, Mickey-shaped Beignets can only be ordered in a 3-pack at Royal Street Veranda in New Orleans Square, compared to the 6-pack formerly available at Mint Julep Bar — which permanently closed its doors last month to make way for a new Disney Princess-inspired location.

A 3-pack of Mickey-shaped Beignets is currently $4.99 plus tax at Royal Street Veranda, meaning that if Guests wanted to buy six beignets, they would have to pay $9.98 plus tax, compared to the $8.49 a 6-pack of Mickey-shaped Beignets used to cost at Mint Julep Bar, seeing a $1.50 increase for the fan-favorite snacks.

While both offerings — the Mickey-shaped Beignets and the “Not so Little Chicken Sandwich” — still have a good flavor, the smaller portions left me thinking, “I’m still hungry!” making me buy a second meal or an additional snack, consequently increasing the cost of a meal at the Park and adding to the discourse of constant price increases at Disneyland Resort — and Disney Parks worldwide.

