Prices Nearly Doubled For Beloved Disney World Experience

It was bound to happen sooner or later, right?

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many popular attractions and entertainment offerings. Magic Kingdom may be known for walking down Main Street, U.S.A. and enjoying many immersive lands like Frontierland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, Liberty Square, and Fantasyland, there’s so much to enjoy in the Disney Park. Disney World also has a downtown called Disney Springs Guests looking for a different Disney experience.

In addition to timeless attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, and Space Mountain, Disney World Guests can also enjoy plenty of entertainment and dining offerings while visiting Magic Kingdom. Though you’ll pay more for some of these experiences, they certainly can be fun and can be worth the time (and money) spent.

One of these, of course, is Cinderella’s Royal Table. At Cinderella’s Royal Table, Guests have the chance to dine inside Cinderella Castle during this one-of-a-kind Fairytale Dining experience.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as the opportunity to be up and close with some of your favorite princesses.

With Disney finally bringing back all the Disney Princesses to the restaurant, it should come as no surprise that the experience is also coming with a bit of a price increase.

Breakfast now costs $65.00 per adult and $39.00 per child. This up $20.00 from the previous prices. Lunch and dinner also saw an increase, with it now costing $79.00 per adult and $47.00 per child. Updated prices and much more can be found on the official Disney website.

At the restaurant, Cinderella makes your acquaintance in the majestic Grand Hall, before you ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet room above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland. During your time inside the castle, visit with the Disney Princesses. Tiaras and glittering gowns are optional, although young Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

To dine at an in-park table-service restaurant, you need a confirmed dining reservation for the total number of Guests—regardless of age, plus a theme park reservation and valid admission for the same Disney Park on that same date for each Guest ages 3 and up. Dining reservations do not guarantee access to a theme park, and Park Hopper availability may change daily. We recommend Guests book in-Park dining at the Park where they have a Disney Park Pass reservation.

What do you think of this price increase at Disney World? Let us at Inside the Magic know in the comments!