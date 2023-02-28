“Its a Debacle,” Disney Guests Say They’ve Lost “Disney Magic”

Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but some might question the “magic” part.

Disney World is home to four Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney theme park includes something for all ages.

Guests can enjoy Magic Kingdom starting out by strolling down Main Street, U.S.A to spot Cinderella Castle. Then, you can experience attractions such as “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Many Adventure of Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan’s Flight, and much more.

EPCOT is educational, but also includes exciting attractions. Guests can enjoy attractions like Test Track, Living with the Land, The Seas with Nemo and Friends, Soarin’ Around the World, Misson: SPACE, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and many more.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has thrilling attractions, such as Slinky Dog Dash, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Mania!, The Twilight Tower of Terror, and much more.

Finally, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests can get up close with animals on Kilimanjaro Safaris, and experience other attractions like “It’s Tough to be a Bug!,” DINOSAUR, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain.

In a recent social media thread, One Guests discussed how they believe Disney has changed.

“Disney has gotten so greedy in the last 5-10 years, what with the loss of the Magical Express, charging for Magic Bands, and the whole entire Genie+ debacle. Everyone knows Disney is extremely expensive but do they have to nickel and dime you at every turn? This has definitely taken away the “Magic”. Atleast Iger got rid of the parking fee at the hotel/resorts. It’s ridiculous to get charged $10-15 a day to park at a resort you are paying hundreds of dollars a night for, and where there are literally thousands of empty parking spots!! Unreal. Hopefully Iger continues on and restores some of the value a trip to Disney had.”

While Disney has changed and prices have changed, that should not affect Disney magic inside the Parks and your favorite Disney Resort.

Another Guest said they believe Disney has changed from the perspective of getting older.

“I think the older you get you just have to find “Magic” in different things: when you get older, you see things in a more adult way. The prices at Disney become more obvious and it becomes more “corporation-y” than when you were younger, the lines are longer than you remember, the rides aren’t as thrilling because you’re bigger than most of them and they feel slower (and have you ever gotten stuck on Space Mountain with the lights on? It’s not very pretty). You can still love Disney and enjoy it in different ways (I like experiencing it now with my wife, a lot of people see the parks through the eyes of their kids/nieces/nephews/etc).”

Though it might be difficult to do at times, there is no doubt that Disney is still one of the most magical places on earth. You can absolutely still experience the magic, it’s all about taking time to enjoy the small things and making a vacation that builds memories with your loved ones that last a lifetime.

Have you felt that your Disney magic has been slipping away? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.