Disney Legend Pretends To Be Disney Parks Chairman

Disney is a popular vacation destination, not only for Guests but also for celebrities. Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and many more celebrities visit Disney regularly.

While spotting celebrities at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort is exciting, celebrities still have security around them for safety and normally have a VIP tour guide with them, helping them get from attraction to attraction.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” while over at Disneyland Resort, they are known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Each Disney location spreads Disney magic throughout the Parks.

Walt Disney World Resort, located in Florida, has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disneyland Resort, located in California, has two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. While each Disney Park is different, some attractions overlap at Disney World and Disneyland, like “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and several others.

One Popular Disney Celebrity recently visited Disney and enjoy their ride at Jungle Cruise, becoming an honorary skipper. Guests may know this celebrity from a popular Disney movie called Frozen or Frozen 2, or the Live-Action Beauty and the Beast.

If you guessed Josh Gad, you are correct. Josh Gad was everyone’s favorite snowman in Frozen, named Olaf, and in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, he was Le Fou. Josh Gad is a regular to visiting Disney with his family.

Scott Gustin Tweeted a video of Josh Gad visiting Disney and enjoying his time on Jungle Cruise, Josh Gad even got a Disney Cast Member name tag, noting that he was from Arendelle.

While he is finishing living out his dream, Josh signs off with his name, but he also hilariously added for Guests, “If you enjoyed this video, I’m Josh Gad. If you didn’t, I’m Josh D’Amaro.”

For those who were unaware, Josh D’Amaro is the chairman of Disney Parks. Josh D’Amaro’s previous role was as President of Walt Disney World Resort. D’Amaro began his Disney career in 1998 at the Disneyland Resort and grew from there, having many more titles with Disney.

