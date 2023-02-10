Josh Gad Confirms “Unknown” Details For ‘Frozen 3’

The Walt Disney Company confirmed earlier this week that we’d be getting sequels for three fan-favorite franchises.

During the quarterly shareholder meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news that the company would be developing sequels to Zootopia, Toy Story, and Frozen. This announcement– especially for Frozen 3 and Zootopia 2– was something that most fans were expecting to happen at some point, but there was never any confirmation from Disney until this week.

As fans are gearing up for what they might expect, the truth is that we have more questions than we do answers.

Disney has not confirmed a release date for the film, and production isn’t even underway yet. In addition, there are plenty of questions for what we might expect to see from Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff in the next installation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios franchise.

While we’ll likely remain “in the unknown” for most of these questions, at least for now, Josh Gad (the voice of Olaf) did confirm one thing for us: He’s coming back.

Excited to head back… into the Unknown. #Frozen3

Other than confirming that he’ll be back on the cast, Josh Gad shared details that we already knew: We’re heading into the unknown.

It’s expected that Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) will all reprise their roles, as well.

While we may not the exact details for the movie, what we do know is that it will likely be a huge success at the box office if it is anything like its predecessors. Frozen (2013) brought in an astounding $1.28 billion worldwide and the sequel, Frozen II (2019) topped out at $1.45 billion. These two have only been surpassed by The Lion King (2019) remake for top-grossing animated films.

In addition to the box office success, Frozen has seen much success in the Billboard Top 200 charts, as well. The first film’s most popular song, “Let It Go,” made the top-five on the Billboard Top 100 chart, and both movies held the spot as the No. 1 movie soundtrack on the Billboard Charts for several weeks.

What do you think should happen in Frozen 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!