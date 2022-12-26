Paris Hilton Brings New Disguise For Undercover Disney Trip

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Thousands of Guests visit Disneyland to enjoy one or both theme parks.

Disneyland has two different theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Both theme parks have different attractions for Disneyland Guests. Guests visiting Disneyland Park can experience rides such as “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Disneyland is also in the process of finishing Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which will be open to Disney Park Guests in early 2023.

Disney California Adventure Park includes attractions like Goofy’s Sky School, Guardians of the Galaxy- Mission: BREAKOUT!, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-man Adventure, and many more fan-favorite attractions.

Guest visiting Disneyland may run into a celebrity enjoying a Disney vacation. Disney fans have spotted the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Johnny Depp, Machine Gun Kelly, Pairs Hilton, and many more making their way around the Parks.

Pairs Hilton and Nicky Hilton were recently spotted in Disneyland going undercover. In a video from Disney Parks, Paris and Nicky Hilton were showing Guests how they go uncover. Step one: Disney Ears, Guests can not go wrong finding ears to add to their appearance. Step two: Jacket to cover the head or a lounge fly bag to add something to the outfit to blend in at the Disney Parks. Pairs and Nicky added a bonus step, which was neckwear, in case it is cold outside. Do you think these tips on going undercover will help celebrities?

You can view the video below:

@ParisHilton going undercover at Disneyland? #Lovesit 🤍 #Disneyland#DisneyParks#Undercover#Sliving

Disney Parks made a TikTok showing Paris and Nicky Hilton finding items to help them go undercover while in a Disney Park.

In the past, Paris Hilton has actually worn prosthetics as a way to blend in and not be recognized while visiting Disneyland.

Celebrity Guests often book onto a private Disney VIP tour, where they can be picked up from their hotel in a private car and taken around the Park by a Disney Cast Member. However, some celebrity Guests blend in with other Disney Guests, and you may never even notice them riding alongside you.

Have you seen a Disney Celebrity undercover?