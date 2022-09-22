Kylie Jenner Takes Over Disneyland, Spends the Day With Family

Disney Parks across the world are often visited by celebrities and their families, who – just like us – enjoy the magic of theme parks. Celebrities are spotted at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World quite often, so it’s a good idea to always be on the lookout when visiting.

In the past, Inside the Magic spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.

Reality star Paris Hilton also revealed in an interview that she wears prosthetics to “fit in” and not get attention when visiting Disneyland.

But perhaps the most infamous Disney Guests are the Kardashians and Jenners. Recently, Kylie Jenner was spotted spending the day at Disneyland and on social media, unsurprisingly, freaked out.

Kylie Jenner, 25, has over 370 million followers on Instagram alone. Alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, the Kardashian family are big fans of Disneyland, having celebrated many kids’ birthdays there in the past with Kanye West.

Several photos circulated online of the trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth” which you can see below:

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Dream, True and Chicago recently spotted in Disneyland .

Below is a video taken from Kylie’s official Instagram:

Stormi walked with her mom and her cousins Chicago, Dream and True to Disney! Kylie Jenner via Instagram Stories

More photos were shared by @kkwwrld:

