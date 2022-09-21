Disney Missed Major Opportunity With New Ride, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened a few months ago at Walt Disney World and has proven extremely popular.

This brand-new experience is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster. The ride features a launch, multiple high-tech screens, and a new ride system that spins and twirls Guests along as they fly through space.

But perhaps the coolest aspect of this attraction comes with the different songs you may hear while on board.

Fans of director James Gunn’s Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), will know that the films harness the power of music throughout the storyline. Cosmic Rewind is no different, with Disney Imagineers actually creating a system that gives Guests a randomly-selected song out of six total choices.

The songs that Guests will be entertained with while riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World are:

“September” by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Disco Inferno” by the Trammps

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

Unfortunately, Guests hoping to get “September” when riding today, September 21, were in for a rude awakening. Some Guests may have assumed that, due to the date, Disney may have altered the rise system so that every ride-through, this classic song would play.

However, we can confirm that this is not the case. Guests discussed this rather disappointing discovery, calling it a “missed opportunity” by Disney.

Guests reported that despite the date, song choices were all randomized still. Nevertheless, each song works perfectly for the ride experience, and with six different choices, some Guests ride the new coaster with a “collect them all” mindset.

One Guest confirmed this, saying:

“Still random, asked a few cast members yest. I feel like I’ve been so lucky this holiday. Ridden 5 times and had 5 different songs. Only missing Conga and have 3 more rides planned before heading home.”

Another said:

“It’s still random songs unfortunately.”

It is important to mention that this attraction utilizes a Virtual Queue system, similar to how Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance operated when it first opened. Disney describes Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind as:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Have you been able to experience this new attraction yet?