Disney Disappoints After Opening Marvel-Themed Land “It’s Never Been The Same”

Recently, some Disney Park fans started reminiscing about a very unique extinct Disneyland attraction.

Anyone who has been to the Disney Parks or Resorts knows that things are always in a constant state of change and evolution. From ride refurbishments to complete overhauls, Guests visiting any of the DIsney Parks can expect something new each time they visit.

This is a two-sided coin however as this means that not everything will stick around forever, leaving some Guests sad about what used to be.

At Walt Disney World there are several rides and attractions that Guests have been longing to experience once again like Magic Kingdom’s ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter, Hollywood Studios’ Great Movie Ride or EPCOT’s Horizons. Disneyland also has a long list of attractions that Guests wish they could ride just “one more time” and in a recent Reddit post, Guests discussed the sadness they feel toward one extinct Disneyland area.

A Bug’s Land was an area of Disneyland California Adventure that was themed around the Pixar animated film A Bug’s Life (1998) and offered many fun and interesting things to do. However, this area was completely renovated a few years back so Disney could welcome its Marvel characters and properties with a brand new area called Avengers Campus.

Disney shut down the “It’s Tough to Be A Bug!” theater along with Flik’s Fun Fair including attractions like Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train, Flik’s Flyers, Tuck and Roll’s Drive ‘Em Buggies, Francis’ Ladybug Boogie and the Princess Dot Puddle Park splash fountain in 2018.

In the comment section of the post, several users discussed why they missed this area so much as well as offered their slightly critical opinions on Avengers Campus. One user said that Avengers Campus is “uninspired” and “boring”. Another said that Avengers Campus was very “underwhelming” even as a Marvel fan. Another said that the new area is missing the “fun” that A Bug’s Land offered. Another said that Avengers Campus is missing the “creativity” that the Disney Parks used to have. One user said that Avengers Campus is as exciting as an “office” building.

Disneyland in California isn’t the only Disney Park to feature an Avengers Campus with Disneyland Paris’ version still in progress. While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open. Be sure to catch up on all MCU content streaming on Disney+ now!

The first phase of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus consisted of a Spider-Man attraction called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, a Doctor Strange section of the land called Sanctum, an Ant-Man and the Wasp restaurant called Pym Test Kitchen, and a Marvel character stunt show.

Do you miss this old Disneyland area or prefer the new Avengers Campus?

