Kardashians Take Over Disneyland Once Again

The Kardashian-Jenner family loves Disneyland Resort. From Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West to Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are often spotted with VIP Tour Guides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Some, like Kylie Jenner, have deployed security teams to prevent excited Guests from filming their visits.

But not everyone enjoys seeing the famous family. Kim and her daughters, North West and Chicago West, infuriated Disneyland Park-goers last year after they not only skipped the line with their VIP Tour Guide but shut down an entire Disney ride. Almost a year later, Khloé and her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True, received similar backlash for privatizing the very same attraction.

“Thanks a lot,” one of the Guests waiting in the heat wrote.

“She said move out the wayyyyy, there are poor people around,” another social media user joked at the time.

Recently, Kylie was spotted at Disneyland Resort with TikTok star and musician Jaden Hossler (‘Jxdn’); her best friend, social media influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou (‘Stassi’); and her daughter shared with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

In two videos shared by @lifeoftheparty2000s on TikTok, the group walked through Cars Land at Disney California Aventure Park and Frontierland at Disneyland Park with a VIP Tour Guide and security in tow:

The Jenners and friends don’t appear to shut down any attractions on this visit, and it’s unknown when it took place. Kylie’s one-year-old son, Aire Webster, doesn’t seem to be with the group, nor does her new beau, Timothée Chalamet.

