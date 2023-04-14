Kardashians Skip the Line at Disneyland Again, Infuriating Onlookers

The Kardashians are regular visitors to Disneyland Resort. From Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West to Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew regularly hire VIP Tour Guides to skip the line at the Southern California Disney Park.

Last April, Kim and her daughters North West and Chicago West infuriated Disneyland Park-goers by not only skipping the line but completely shutting down Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland. Family members rode alongside a dozen empty teacups as angry Guests watched, waiting in a hot line.

This week, Khloé and her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True, angered Disney Parks fans again on the very same teacups. TikToker @explorewithbk shared a video of the pair skipping the line at Mad Tea Party with a VIP Tour Guide:

Many remarked on Khloé carrying young True, now five years old. “She needs that child [to] walk on her own,” said @karlacarbdashian13.

“She said move out the wayyyyy, there’s poor people around,” @kaaaay90999 joked.

Still, others pointed out that Khloé may want to protect her easily-recognized daughter in the Disneyland crowds. “We get that she is old enough to walk,” @glitteronmygunn wrote. “The point is that people are crazy and if I were famous I’d carry my daughter too. You don’t know what some crazy lunatic could do.”

Others said they’d also hire a VIP Tour Guide if they had Kardashian money. “I’m sorry but if I’m rich and famous I’m not waiting in lines,” @amyvilla101 argued. “You would do the same.”

