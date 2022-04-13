Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Over Disneyland

Some keen Guests recently spotted a few members of the Kardashian clan strolling around a certain southern California Park.

It seems as though even celebrities can’t resist visiting the Happiest Place on Earth. Although the Disney Parks and Resorts across the world are made for everyone to enjoy, celebrities just can’t seem to get enough of that Disney magic. From Marvel’s Chris Evans (Captain America), and Kylie Jenner (Keeping Up With The Kardashians), as well as rap icons like Travis Scott and Kanye West, all kinds of stars are spotted at Disney every year.

And speaking of the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe both made an appearance today at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

In a post shared by @disneyland_celebs, we can a few members of the Kardashian clan strolling through the southern California Park.

We recently saw Kourtney Kardashian visiting the Park and it seems like the entire Kardashian family are all big fans of Disneyland, having celebrated many of their kids’ birthdays there in the past with all sorts of special Guests and big-name celebrities

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World seem to be a hotspot for celebrities. In addition to Chris Evans and Kylie Jenner, last month we at Inside the Magic also spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.

More on Disneyland

Have you ever spotted a celebrity at the Disney Parks?

