Disney Cast Members Close Down Area After Guest Incident

When Disney World Cast Members give directives, Guests should listen.

Disney Cast Members are stationed all throughout Walt Disney World Resort with one goal in mind: To keep the Disney magic alive for each Guest to experience.

Part of that Disney magic– whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney Springs, or a Disney World Resort Hotel– is making sure that Guests are safe and away from potential harm.

Recently, a group of Disney Cast Members was blocking off an area to try and keep Guests from walking through vomit. Unfortunately, many Guests didn’t listen.

“My husband and I were sitting across from sunshine tree terrace and we saw a kid in a stroller barf everywhere,” one Disney Park Guest said. “The dad just kept walking while the mom was running behind him yelling, “we can’t just leave it!” A guest immediately started standing in front of it to keep people from walking through it and maybe 12 seconds later two cast members were there blocking the spot and directing people around it. There was a CM in “office clothes” getting the sawdust stuff they use for vomit and they had called the custodial staff. The bad part was the amount of people who went out of their way to walk between the cast members, therefore walking right through the puke. Most had no idea except when another group on the bench started calling it out play by play. It was so, so gross to see so many people walk through it, ignoring the CMs. Definitely was a reminder to pay attention!”

The Guest said it “was so gross” watching so many people step in the vomit, but this all could have been avoided if they had just listened to Cast Members and their directions.

It’s easy to get caught up in the highs and lows of a day at the Parks, but it’s always important to pay attention when a Cast Member is sharing something. This can generally be as you’re walking through the Parks, or it can be as you’re boarding a ride or waiting in line for an attraction.

Though it may not make sense on the surface, these guidances help ensure safe stays, and there’s nothing more important than that wile visiting Disney.

This Disney World incident is no stranger to company. Recently, Guests were covered in vomit while riding the popular Magic Kingdom attraction Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Disney Cast Members intervened to ensure that the Guests were cleaned and able to enjoy the rest of their day at the Parks, though it’s a story they won’t soon forget.

Have you ever seen anything like this Disney World incident? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!