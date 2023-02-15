Disney World Park Closed Indefinitely, New Photos Reveal Updates

Not all of Walt Disney World Resort is open for Guests to enjoy.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios that bring in Guests from all around the world to experience attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, Expedition Everest, and the epic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In addition to the thrills of visiting the four theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort also offers several more activities, including golf, the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, and two world-class water parks in Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

As of right now, however, only one water park is open.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a new photo where we can see that the Surf Pool at the Disney Park is drained and there is construction work still going on.

Aerial look at refurbishment of Typhoon Lagoon. Surf Pool is drained, with wood on the concrete for equipment to service the wave generator. pic.twitter.com/DLnW4X2xbZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 14, 2023

The reported construction schedule at Walt Disney World Resort

With construction ongoing at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, it shouldn’t be expected that the Park will be reopening in the near future.

There have been rumors that Disney’s Blizzard Beach could undergo refurbishments yet again and that the plan is for Disney to complete its construction at Typhoon Lagoon by the spring– or early summer– in preparation for Blizzard Beach to shut down, essentially alternating the two water parks so that they aren’t both closed at the same time.

For those who don’t remember, Disney did a similar thing last year, as well. When Blizzard Beach reopened, it had incorporated some aspects of the movie Frozen into its theming.

Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed.

As of now, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon remains closed indefinitely with no reopening date.

