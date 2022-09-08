There may not be a more popular Disney World ride currently than Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The popular EPCOT attraction at Walt Disney World Resort opened in May of this year and Guests visiting the Disney Park have been extremely excited to see the new ride, inspired by the beloved Marvel franchise starring Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) and directed by James Gunn.

However, with Disney World crowds seemingly dropping– at least to some extent– with school back in session, there have been several videos of Cosmic Rewind, that has is only available by reservations through the virtual queue, almost empty.

Now, a Guest has gotten to ride it all by themselves.

User @streamingthemagic shared the video on TikTok.

When you’re the only one & last one on Guardians of the Galaxy 😂 #disneyparks

As you can see in the video, he is all alone in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind line queue and even gets the entire train to himself.

Essentially, it just worked out that he was able to get in the final boarding group for reservations to ride the attraction, and hilariously that put him all by himself. Either others who were in that boarding group didn’t show up, or he somehow found a way to be the only one put in the boarding group.

Either way, it has to be a pretty fun experience (and something that you’ll never forget) to have been the only one on the Disney World ride, especially given its popularity.

