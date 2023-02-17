A Guest recently sparked a heated debate online after teasing and provoking a Disney Cast Member on a famous ride.

While Cast Members at Walt Disney World Resort — and Disney Parks worldwide — often go to great lengths to ensure that every Guest, young and young at heart, enjoys their visit to the four theme parks located within the Resort — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — Guests can sometimes prove challenging to handle, causing uncomfortable situations for Cast Members and other Guests around them.

Recently, a Guest posted a video that sparked a debate online after viewers accused her of provoking a Disney Cast Member, invading his personal space, and behaving inappropriately at a famous Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction.

The incident occurred on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and was shared on TikTok by cosplayer and avid Disney fan @southerndisneybelle. In the video, we can see @southerndisneybelle dressed in a provocative Mandalorian outfit, with Bo Katan’s helmet and two lightsabers, approaching the Cast Member directing other Guests to their interrogation cells, invading his personal space, teasing him, and forcing him against the wall as he stumbled and yelled at the Guest, softly pushing her away.

The video, which has gathered over 1.6M views and 69k likes in little over a day, caused controversy among viewers, who accused the Guest of misbehaving while the Cast Member was trying to do his job, and several commented that the video was hard to watch. “Fast way to get kicked out especially when they tell you not to dress up,” said a viewer, while another commented, “He was probably nervous that you were getting all in his face and space wearing almost nothing.” You can see the video below:

While most of the reactions to the video were negative, @southerndisneybelle explained in a following video that she had not acted like that arbitrarily and that the Cast Member is a close friend of hers outside of Disney. “I would absolutely never disrespect a cm or any employee of any organization for that matter,” wrote @southerndisneybelle, captioning a video where we can see her and the Cast Member involved in the incident hugging each other on multiple visits to the Disney Parks. However, viewers still commented that the user didn’t provide this information in her previous video, so the situation was open to interpretation. You can see that video below:

It’s important to mention that disrespecting Cast Members in any position when visiting Walt Disney World Resort is unacceptable, and Guests who engage in offensive behavior are at risk of being kicked out of the Parks, banned for life, or even arrested by theme park officials and law enforcement depending on the situation. You can click here to learn more about the theme park rules at Walt Disney World Resort.

