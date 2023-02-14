Disney World Waiting on Custom Part to Fix Decaying Ride

With thousands of Guests traversing through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort daily, it’s natural that even the most cutting-edge attraction technology breaks down now and then. But numerous Guests report long-standing issues on the more popular of the two Star Wars Land rides, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Still, there’s hope for dedicated Star Wars fans tired of experiencing “B-Mode” animatronics and broken effects. A Guest who recently noticed that large canons stood motionless on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance asked Disney Cast Members about fixing the special effect.

“If you’ve ridden Rise of the Resistance recently you may have noticed that the canons are not moving back and forth,” Reddit user u/Can_I_be_serious wrote. “I asked a cast member who said that they’re waiting on a piece from the supplier, something unique, and there’s a delay. No idea on timeframe.”

Have you noticed broken effects on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?

