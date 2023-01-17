Disney Park Guest Hit by Broken Mechanical Debris Mid-Ride

Have you ever crashed the Millennium Falcon aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disneyland Park?

Rest assured; your poor piloting is not the worst thing that has happened aboard the attraction on planet Batuu!

A piece of this iconic Star Wars simulation attraction recently broke off and hit a Guest mid-ride. Reddit user u/bawlsaque wrote:

Was riding Smugglers Run as the right pilot and halfway through the ride I felt something fall and bounce off of my leg and onto the floor. I felt around for it and found one of the large circle buttons from the ride had fallen off. I could see the spot it had fallen off of and a very right light was shining from it. The rest of the ride I was having a debate with myself on whether to keep it or turn it into the cast member. I was going to keep it but last minute gave it to the cast member because I did not want a guilty conscience for the rest of my trip.

Luckily, the button didn’t injure the Guest and appeared not to impact the ride system. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Take charge and control the Millennium Falcon on this simulation adventure ride in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:

Fly the Millennium Falcon on a thrilling interactive smuggling mission. Take Control of the Fastest Ship in the Galaxy Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it! On-the-Job Training Provided Never flown a starship before? Hondo Ohnaka is looking for discreet flight crews to deliver a backlog of hard-to-find items to particular clientele—no experience necessary!