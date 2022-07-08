Guests Experience Rare Alternate Scene on Rise of the Resistance

Ever since Rise of the Resistance opened at Walt Disney World, Star Wars fans have been flocking to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for their chance to join the Resistance and take on the First Order. Throughout the experience, Guests will spot characters from the franchise including Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren.

During one section of the ride, Guests witness an explosion near Kylo Ren; however, one Disney World Guest noticed on their recent ride, they did not see this happen.

One TikToker posted a video to the social media platform, showing the rare “B-mode” scene, writing:

This happens when riders enter the B-mode version of Rise of the Resistance. What this means is that there could be times where the Kylo Ren animatronic is not working properly, or other elements of the ride are malfunctioning, and so riders, instead, see Kylo Ren in a ship on a screen.

By having a B-mode version, it allows Disney to continue operating the ride instead of shutting it down for one animatronic malfunction. Disney has something similar for Animal Kingdom’s Na’vi River Journey. If the iconic Big Toe animatronic at Na’vi River Journey is not working properly, Disney will remove the animatronic and instead Guests will see her on a screen.

More on Rise of the Resistance

The official description of Rise of the Resistance reads:

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

