Essential Effect Broken on ‘Star Wars’ Ride, Disney Park Continues to Operate it

Ride breakdowns are inevitable when a Disney Park welcomes tens of thousands of Guests daily. Some Guests even dream of being evacuated from their favorite Disney Parks attraction!

However, many Guests have reported poor upkeep of beloved Walt Disney World Resort rides in recent years. One attraction with repeated issues is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.

This week, a Walt Disney World Resort Guest spoke on Reddit about their experience with the immersive Star Wars ride. “The lightsaber through the ceiling effect is gone,” u/Alicia0510 wrote. Instead, “it was a screen effect with burn marks.”

Naturally, this was disappointing, as the standby queue for Rise of the Resistance can easily reach two hours, and hard-to-get Individual Lightning Lane service can cost a family of four as much as $100.

Despite any broken effects, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance was the second attraction to join Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Alongside Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, it offers Lucasfilm fans the most immersive experience possible! From Disney:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Have you noticed any broken effects on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.