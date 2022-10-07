Disney’s Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Ride Missing Several Key Elements

I’ve got a bad feeling about this.

When visiting any theme park it’s important to remember one thing: breakdowns happen. Rides are complicated, especially the newer, high-tech ones at Universal Studios and Disney. We have already seen Disney’s new coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, face multiple issues since opening.

Both rides in Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge goes down during the day quite frequently, but one is far more infamous.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is perhaps Disney’s most ambitious and high-tech attraction yet, featuring multiple ride systems and amazing animatronics, at least when things go to plan

Due to the high-tech nature of this attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has multiple breakdowns and closures fairly often, resulting in Guests becoming frustrated after waiting so long for the ride while in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

However, a different portion of this ride broke down recently, resulting in a lackluster pre-show.

For those that don’t know, the ride experience starts when Guests enter the actual queue. During a certain part of this queue, Guests will encounter BB-8 as well as a holographic Rey.

However, these two effects were not working for Guests recently. This issue was shown in a tweet which is linked down below:

B-mode for the briefing room. No BB-8 animatronic or even the Rey hologram?! #WaltDisneyWorld

As you can see, Rey and BB-8 are both missing. We aren’t sure what the reason is why these effects were missing. At Walt Disney World, a major part of the overall ride experience can be found in the queue, so this is certainly disappointing.

More on Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?