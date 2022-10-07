Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Ride May be Returning Sooner Than You Think

Disneyland is filled to the brim with exciting rides and attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world,” Splash Mountain, and Peter Pan’s Flight. However, if there’s one thrill ride you have to experience when visiting Disneyland, it has to be the Indiana Jones Adventure.

The ride has become a true icon at the California Park and entertains thousands of Guests daily. We recently reported that this beloved attraction would be closing for a refurbishment starting on November 14. When we originally found this out, we got excited as the ride was in desperate need of some love and care from Disney.

Over the last several months, many Disney fans have noted how many animatronics and mechanisms within the ride have not been working as they once were.

Unfortunately, this refurbishment doesn’t appear long enough for any real changes or updates to occur.

When looking at the official calendar, the Indiana Jones Adventure is only slated to be closed from November 14 through the 16, with times available starting the 17. This is not a full confirmation that the ride will reopen on this day, but it’s a good indicator of when we might see it return.

Indiana Jones Adventure gives Disney Park Guests the chance to “follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps.” You’ll inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.

You’ll board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder.

Are you visiting Disneyland anytime soon? What’s your favorite attraction?