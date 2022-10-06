Massive Water Fountain Breaks at Disney World

When visiting Walt Disney World, it can be easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer amount of things there is to do. From Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom to Disney’s two water parks, Guests have a ton of fun-filled experiences waiting for them.

With so many options, it can be easy to forget there is a massive shopping center on the property as well!

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World Resort’s shopping and dining district, Disney Springs — which officially replaced Downtown Disney in September 2015 — you know there are all sorts of amazing restaurants to choose from. At Disney Springs, Guests can visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created.

Disney Springs is one of the most popular spots for Guests to visit in the area, as there are a ton of offerings and the cost to enter is $0. Although there are a lot of Disney stores around Disney Springs, there are also regular stores that Guests can find at their local malls, such as Zara, Pandora, UNIQLO, and more.

However, the Resort and shopping center encountered an issue, one that went viral on social media.

One of the water features broke today at the Disney Springs shopping center. The fountain is made from stone and is quite a large installment.

This was revealed in a post shared on Reddit, a popular social media website. You can see an image of the fountain below:

We hope Disney is quick to fix this break, but we’re sure it won’t be easy as the piece of stone is massive.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates!