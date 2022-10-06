Hotel Partnership Ends at Disney, Bookings no Longer Available on Website

A major change was made to how certain Guests can book hotels.

To Disney Parks fans, choosing where to stay can be just as important of a decision as choosing which Parks to visit. Walt Disney World alone features 32 different hotels and Resorts for Guests to stay at, including Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Contemporary, and Disney’s Grand Floridian.

At Disneyland, there are also several options Guests can pick and choose from, including Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, which is set for a major refurbishment.

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have felt the same way, as there are multiple options to choose from. However, news recently broke that the partnership Disneyland Paris had had between three of these Resorts ended, meaning Guests can no longer book them through Disney.

This was confirmed in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic) which is linked down below:

Since few days, The Radisson Blu Hotel, The Dream Castle Hotel and the Grand Magic Hotel are no longer partner hotels of @DisneylandParis. They can therefore no longer be booked via the DLP website and no longer offer the Shopping Service or the Disney Express

We are unsure why this partnership ended at this time. For more information on these hotels, look below.

More on the Radisson Blu Hotel:

The Radisson Blu Paris, Marne La Vallée is open all year round for any occasion. If you are looking for an elegant and relaxing hotel, this 4* accommodation is ideally located for your visit. Situated in the heart of an oasis of nature, it has been designed to meet the expectations of customers, whether for leisure or business. If you are coming to experience the magic of the Disneyland® Paris parks, you can travel from the hotel on our free shuttle, available 7 days a week, in just 7 minutes.

More on the Dream Castle Hotel:

Enjoy an enchanted stay in an elegant castle just 10 minutes from Disneyland® Paris. Come and stay at the Dream Castle Hotel, an unreal place surrounded by wonderful gardens in the French style. Lose yourself in a world with a fascinating atmosphere in a natural environment that will carry you away in a fairytale moment.

More on the Grand Magic Hotel:

The Grand Magic Hotel at Disneyland® Paris invites you to live a unique immersive experience. You dive into fantastic wolds that the whole family will love! Voyage among the stars – there are 396 rooms to choose from. The hotel is in within the Val de France area, a short journey by free shuttle to Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station (RER and TGV) and Disney® Parks and Disney Village.

