Disney Removes One Last Piece of EPCOT History

An absolutely iconic yet subtle piece of Walt Disney World history was removed recently.

For those unaware, EPCOT has been undergoing a massive overhaul for quite some time now. The historic Park received its first proper thrill ride in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the first-ever roller coaster to open at the Park.

One of the biggest changes happening at EPCOT is the creation of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which is not changing during this transformation, will be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. We learned even more about one new area coming to EPCOT at Disney’s D23 Expo a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Disney announced that Journey of Water, an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana, would be arriving at EPCOT. At D23, a scale model was shown off of the Te Feti sculpture/water feature. Once open, this installation will stand 16 feet tall.

However, a few more changes have occurred at EPCOT due to the ongoing construction, and a lot of them are a lot less exciting. For decades, signs informing Guests they were entering Future World hung above various doorways and entrances throughout EPCOT. However, one of the last reaming signs has been ripped from its home and replaced with a new, updated sign. You can see the new signage compared to the old one below in a tweet from none other than DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy):

RIP to another Future World sign, just one day away from making it to the birthday pic.twitter.com/8dQt9EmfsO — DreamfinderGuy (@DreamfinderGuy) September 30, 2022

Formerly The Living Sea, The Seas with Nemo & Friends is the star attraction of SeaBase, EPCOT’s impressive aquarium. After meeting a sea turtle at Turtle Talk With Crush, go on a serene adventure with Dory, Nemo, Squirt, Marlin, and friends.

Pixar characters swim to life on this all-ages, slow-moving dark ride that combines animated digital effects with real-life aquariums. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Go under the sea—without getting wet—on this gentle ride based on Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, which finds Nemo lost again. A Fin-tastic Adventure Board a “clamobile” and descend slowly below the waves, where Nemo’s friends flit through brightly colored coral reefs and gently swaying anemones. Dodge stinging jellyfish, underwater mines, a toothy anglerfish and an even toothier Bruce the shark. Catch a ride on the righteous East Australian Current with Crush the sea turtle and his little dude, Squirt. But where’s Nemo? Just keep swimming til you find him!

