How to Save HOURS Waiting for Star Wars: Rise of Resistance at Disney Parks

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is undoubtedly the most popular and thrilling ride at Disney Parks worldwide, but fans can’t afford to waste up to four hours in line. Here’s how you shed hours off of waiting and have loads of fun.

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort hosts beloved and classic attractions that Guests from around the globe hold close to home, but Rise of the Resistance is the most mind-blowing and sought-after ride at any theme park worldwide.

Every Star Wars fan has dreamt of boarding a Star Destroyer outfitted with stormtroopers and escaping the clutches of the sith and more. But not many can afford to waste their entire Disney day in line for the experience.

Hope for Breakdowns

While no Guest wants Rise of the Resistance to break down, having the attraction temporarily undergo these “offline” moments allows attendants to cut their wait time to under an hour.

My recent trip to Disneyland proved a fertile time for one Disney fan, Todd, who was able to ride Rise of the Resistance twice in under 55 minutes! Both times hopping on the attraction, Todd walked past the queue entrance when the ride got back online and fully functioning.

It can be a shot in the dark to wait outside the closed entrance to Rising and pray that it reopens, but if you’re in line and the attraction goes down, don’t leave!

Our 75-minute wait time was cut to 50 minutes by sticking it out in line for Rise of the Resistance during an early morning at Disneyland at the start of May.

As a result of nearly half the line in front of us exiting the queue, we snuck up to near the front of the attraction by the time transport started rolling again.

I timed the “breakdown” sequence only to be 15-20 minutes. I’m positive that Guests who left the line right when things stopped working didn’t even make it to their next attraction by the time we boarded.

Given Disneyland and Walt Disney World have gone away with virtual queues for Rise of the Resistance, Guests are either forced to pay an additional $20 for the Genie+ Lightning Lane service or stick it out in line.

Breakdowns of Rise of the Resistance occur multiple times every day (that’s not an overestimate). If that queue isn’t looking too ugly from the outside, it’s wise to hop in line right when the attraction reopens! To pass the time, fans can interact with Galaxy’s Edge with the Disney Park Play app, schedule mobile orders for their favorite snacks or dining areas, and coordinate the rest of the day while waiting for this Star Wars attraction to reopen.

There are rare occasions that Rise stays down for multiple hours, but if Cast Members are not forcing Guests to leave the queue, it’s a safe bet that things will be “quite operational” shortly.

