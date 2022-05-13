Disney Eliminates Genie+, Lightning Lane For Popular Offering, StandBy Only

Last year, both FastPass+ at Walt Disney World and MaxPass at Disneyland were officially retired, and instead, Lightning Lane took its place — a paid service. Lightning Lane is part of the new Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ service offered.

Now, Disney World is eliminating Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane from one popular offering at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, meaning now it will utilize StandBy only.

Walt Disney World has two options for Guests — the Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrance and the Individual Lightning Lane Entrance.

The Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrance is described as:

When you take your day to the next level by purchasing Disney Genie+ service, you may choose the next available arrival window for Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions and entertainment. More than 40 experiences in the four theme parks are included in the service. You can enjoy a Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrance once per day. If you’d like to re-ride an attraction or see a certain show again within the same day, you are welcome to use our regular standby line.

Whereas the Individual Lightning Lane Entrance is as follows:

For some of our most highly demanded attractions, Lightning Lane entrance access is available to purchase individually. Guests may purchase and select an arrival window one at a time for up to 2 attractions a day. This option is available for all Guests—with or without Disney Genie+ service.

At Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests have the opportunity to meet with Mickey and Minnie mouse as they are dressed in their best. Minnie Mouse is wearing one of her beautiful red-carpet gowns while Mickey is wearing his iconic Sorcerer outfit.

When Disney World reintroduced meet and greets after the ongoing pandemic temporarily suspended them, Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams offered Lightning Lane and Genie+ to Guests. Now, however, just weeks after this popular offering was brought back, Disney is doing away with Lightning Lane and Genie+, and instead, is moving to StandBy only.

According to Scott Gustin, Disney World has made the decision to eliminate Lightning Lane and Genie+ offerings from Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Per Gustin:

“Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will no longer offer Genie+ Lightning Lane. Standby only effective tomorrow.

"Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams" at Disney's Hollywood Studios will no longer offer Genie+ Lightning Lane. Standby only effective tomorrow.

This decision takes effect beginning today, Friday, May 13.

More on Meet Disney Stars at Red Carpet Dreams

Disney describes this offering as:

And the Mouscar Goes to… See leading lady Minnie modeling one of her dazzling red-carpet gowns. Meanwhile, Mickey holds you spellbound as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice from his hit picture Fantasia. Everyone’s a big cheese at this tribute to the brightest stars on the silver screen. About Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse is every bit a lady! She’s devoted to her sweetheart Mickey and always makes her friends feel special. About Mickey Mouse Mickey just wants to make us smile. He is a talented star, gracious host and loyal friend.

