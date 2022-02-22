Disney Guests Discover Lightning Lane Hack to Speed Up Process

When it comes to operating Disney Genie+ to obtain your next Lightning Lane reservation, whether you are at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, the timing of everything can get tricky. With Lightning Lane selling out so fast a lot of the time, Guests may wonder what is the best way to use the system so that they can optimize their day, and money. And, it seems there may be a small hack that Guests can use to eliminate the swirling circle of doom which happens while the My Disney Experience app loads, at times.

Before we dive into that hack, we must understand Lightning Lane, and how it functions, as the speed in which you make selections may vary in importance.

Disney Genie+, the paid aspect of the system, allows Guests to use the Lightning Lane when their return time strikes — which has replaced the previously free FastPass lane. Then both theme park resorts have a la carte options where Guests must pay varying costs per ride, per person to ride the attraction. Disney Genie+ costs $15.00 per person per day for Disney World Guests and $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland. The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.

A la carte options tend to sell out the fastest, as there are only so many to give out, and everyone goes for them in the morning as they are not scattered like the other Disney Genie options, therefore, speed and internet connection do matter for trying to get a Lightning Lane on the following attractions at Walt Disney World.

Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Depending on where you are in the Park, or on Disney Property, you may realize that the internet connection is not as strong which can be detrimental to your selection process. On Reddit, one user worried about being on Disney Wifi. Bhockey_07 asked:

Is it best to turn of WiFi when doing your 7AM genie/LL selections? I’ve heard many people complain about slow WiFi and other problems with the MDE app since everyone is trying to book at 7AM Is it recommended to use only your cellular data to have the best service possible?

Although some Guests responded that they do not think that it mattered, others noted the days where they were struggling to get a Boarding Pass for Rise of the Resistance due to Disney Wifi being so slow. If you are trying to access the wifi in a very crowded area, or at a time when many people are using it, the internet will likely be slower. As someone who has made the mistake often, I would suggest moving to a less crowded area and using your cellular data (as long as you have a good connection) to make timely selections on Disney Genie+!

This can ensure your speed is as fast as possible, and deter you from missing that Rise of the Resistance Lightning Lane purchases. Coming out of Presidents Day weekend where the Parks all hit Park Pass capacity, it is important to always find the best way to score those Lightning Lanes if you are planning on making the purchase!

More on Lightning Lane

Previously, Guests could pre-purchase Disney Genie+ prior to their theme park day, now some Guests will not be able to. It seems Disney has changed their policy which will affect Guests buying a one-day ticket. Disney Genie+ must be purchased on the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit. Multi-day tickets can still have Disney Genie+ added on in advance.

At Walt Disney World Resort, the attractions that are available through Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane include:

Magic Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

See Mickey at Town Square Theater

See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

EPCOT

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Frozen Ever After

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE – Green

Mission: SPACE – Orange

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Experiences include*:

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Junior Play & Dance!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Individual Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Avatar Flight of Passage

Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances

Attractions include*:

Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

Feathered Friends in Flight!

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Naʻvi River Journey

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

What do you think about Disney Wifi speeds? Have you had an issue connecting in the past?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!