Rise of the Resistance Queue Takes Over Disney Park

In case you were not aware, Disney World made the decision to pause the use of virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance and, instead, move to a traditional standby queue for the first time since it opened in 2019.

Not long after Disney World paused the virtual queue, Disneyland followed, meaning that Rise of the Resistance at both theme parks now offers traditional Stand-By queues.

As we quickly approach the summer months, more people are going on vacation, meaning the Disney Parks are becoming busier — resulting in longer wait times for attractions.

Now that Rise of the Resistance offers a Stand By queue, many Guests are lining up to experience the one-of-a-kind ride. The other day, the line was so long it practically took over the Park!

TikTok user and Disneyland Guest, leaveittojacob, shared a video to social media of the Rise of the Resistance queue, which extended all the way to Splash Mountain!

Disney really said “this is much better than virtual queue” ☺️ #disneyland #galaxysedge #starwars

If Guests do not want to wait in the Stand By queue, they do have the option to purchase individual Lightning Lane entry. Individual purchases of Lightning Lane attraction entry are only available through the Disneyland app after Guests have entered the park.

Disneyland’s official website offers more information on Rise of the Resistance and Lightning Lane, writing:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at the Disneyland Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy! Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure! How to Experience It Calling all members of the Resistance! Guests may either wait in a traditional standby queue or purchase individual Lightning Lane entry for a shorter wait time to experience this attraction. Individual purchases of Lightning Lane attraction entry are only available through the Disneyland app after you’ve entered the park. You’ll need to have park tickets linked to your Disney account and applicable theme park reservations. In order to give as many Guests as possible the opportunity to join the Resistance, each Guest may purchase an individual Lightning Lane entry arrival window to experience this attraction no more than once per day. Lightning Lane entry arrival windows for this attraction are limited in availability, subject to change or closure, may vary by date, and are not guaranteed.

