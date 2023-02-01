Influencer Apprehended For Taking Provocative Photos at Disney Park

News of controversies surrounding Disney influencers has had a stronghold on the Disney Parks fans community over the last year. Thousands of fans petitioned for one couple to be banned from Disneyland Resort after allegedly visiting while sick with COVID-19. At Walt Disney World Resort, influencers were recently accused of insensitive, racist tributes to Splash Mountain.

Of course, not all Disney influencers are bad. One raised thousands for an elderly Disney Cast Member last year after Hurricane Ian damaged his home. Still, many wish Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort would crack down on influencer behavior like live streaming, vlogging, and disruptive photo shoots.

Sometimes, they do. On Reddit this week, a Disney Parks Guest shared an incident they witnessed between an influencer and a Disney Cast Member. The social media content creator allegedly posed for provocative, inappropriate photos before being approached by Disney Security. From u/night-otter:

Lady in her mid-20s (???), with rather large decollage, wearing string tank top that was a few sizes too small for her. Had someone taking pictures of her with a high end DSLR camera. As she posed provocatively, with several bending forward so far you expected her fall of her top. Last we saw was security person heading for her.

This isn’t the first incident of its kind. Disney Cast Members have caught plenty of Guests engaged in sexual activities on Splash Mountain and other attractions. In August 2022, an adult film star was banned from Walt Disney World Resort after she allegedly filmed herself making explicit content while riding Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom.

It’s unknown if this Guest was banned or just asked to stop her behavior.

Have you ever noticed inappropriate behavior at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.