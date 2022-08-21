Disney Guest Caught Performing Sexual Act on Splash Mountain

Many Walt Disney World attractions have cameras located inside of them so that Cast Members can keep an eye on Guests and ensure they are following the rules.

For example, one time a Cast Member came over the loud speaker on Carousel of Progress to tell the Guests to keep their face coverings on during the entire show. Cast Members were able to see Guests remove their face coverings thanks to hidden security cameras placed throughout the rotating theater.

And, of course, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover has security cameras throughout the ride track so that Cast Members can make sure Guests remain seated with their hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the vehicles at all times (or to ensure no couple is getting “frisky” during the Space Mountain section, yes this really happened.)

Well, apparently couples attempt to “make magic” more times than one expects as a Cast Member is speaking out, saying they caught a couple performing a sexual act while on Splash Mountain.

When speaking to Bloomberg, a Cast Member spilled some secrets and things they saw when working at the Disney Parks, including a young woman spitting bodily fluids into the Splash Mountain flume:

If some adults behave like babies, others try to make them. “It happens on any attraction that’s dark enough and slow enough for a little action,” a cast member says, amused that visitors are still surprised to learn that rides have video cameras for safety purposes. Midride souvenir shots are rigorously screened to expunge any overly magical moments. “I can’t believe I’m saying this,” ” says Kerstin Cote-Crosson, a former attraction operator who’d watched the cameras, “but I once had to kindly ask a young woman on Splash Mountain not to spit bodily fluids into the flume.”

Please note that behavior like this is strictly prohibited at the Disney Parks as it is a public place and a family-oriented location. Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible.

If you ever witness anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.